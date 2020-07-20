Hong Kong Records Highest Single-day Rise In COIVD-19 Cases, Authorities Ban Mass Protests

Hong Kong has reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, its highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. According to reports, while speaking at a press conference on July 19, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced a slew of new restrictions in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

No signs of outbreak getting better: Carrie Lam

As per reports, Lam said that the situation in Hong Kong was worsening while adding that it was ‘really critical’ and did not seem to be getting better. As part of the new restrictions, all non-essential civil servants were instructed to work from home and she also announced an increase in virus testing to nearly 10,000 tests a day.

According to reports, while wearing masks and face coverings was already mandatory in public transports, the protective coverings will now also be mandatory in indoor public places. Hong Kong reported 108 new virus cases on July 19. out of which 83 were local cases while 25 were imported.

The new restrictions and the news of the worsening situation come just days Hong Kong Disneyland decided to close again, less than a month after reopening. The restrictions ordering the closure of bars, gyms, and clubs which were imposed last week will also be extended indefinitely due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

Hong Kong in recent weeks has been gaining global attention for the controversial national securities law imposed by China. The authorities have cited the COVID-19 pandemic and the urgent need of social distancing measures as a cause for banning several pro-democracy gatherings in the city.

