Hong Kong School Apologises After Showing Footage From Nanjing Massacre To Children

A primary school in Hong Kong has apologised after students were left in tears after being shown unsettling video footage of the Nanjiang Massacre ahead of its 84th anniversary on Monday. The brief clip, which was extracted from an RTHK documentary, was played after last month's directive by the Hong Kong’s Education Board that instructed schools to run activities and educate children about the event. However, as the activity backfired, the school has expressed ‘regret’ and said that it will be more cautious in the future.

“Our school from now on will be much more cautious, carefully consider children’s feelings, and adjust the teaching materials according to each grade,” the school said in a statement acknowledging that the feelings of some students might have been hurt.

According to The Guardian, the video clip was shown by Po Leung Kuk Hong Kong Taoist Association Yuen Yuen Primary School in Tuen Mun. It featured footage of executions by Japanese troops, piles of corpses during the Nijiang massacre and was presented as a part of moral and civil education class, The Guardian reported on Sunday. Interestingly, the video came amidst increasing pressure on the Carrie Lam administration to foster a sense of Chinese identity amongst Hong Kong Residents.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Education board distanced itself from the incident and said that schools did not need to show materials in their full cohort. In addendum, it also argued that the clip was video was publicly available and contained warnings that the images may be disturbing for some viewers.

“After reading the information provided by the Education Bureau, teachers can choose appropriate textbooks or select appropriate passages according to the age and mental development of the students,” the bureau said in an emailed statement.

What was the Nanjiang Massacre?

The Nanjiang massacre was an episode of mass murder and mass rape conducted by the Japanese Imperial army during the second Sino-Japanese war. The poignant event stretched for six weeks between December 1937 and January 1938. Notably, at the time of the war, Nanjiang served as one of the four ancient capitals of China.

