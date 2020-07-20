Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam Says 'coronavirus Situation Out Of Control' Amid Resurgence

Hong Kong reported at least 108 new cases of coronavirus on July 19 prompting authorities to take strict measures to contain the contagion. Social distancing measures have been tightened in the city to battle the novel coronavirus. Hong Kong was one of the first places to be hit by the virus when it emerged in Wuhan, a city in Central China. However, the city did a good job in tackling the virus, getting rid of local transmission by late June. Chief Executive Carrie Lam on July 19 said that more than 500 cases have been reported in the last fortnight. She added that the situation is critical and there is no way the situation is coming under control any time soon.

Carrie Lam talks about the current situation

Infections have spiked in the last two weeks, making the situation bad for Hong Kong. According to health authorities, 108 new cases were reported on July 19 taking the toll to 1,886 cases. Lam had announced new measures last week, including measures to make it compulsory to wear masks.

Officials are reportedly planning to build 2,000 isolation rooms after seeing the resurgence in cases. These rooms are to be built on barren land near the city’s Disneyland resort. The aim is to monitor people who have tested positive. Lam also made an appeal to the landlords to lower the rent. She added that people can not make a simple and extreme move to cut everything at once, as she refrained from asking people to not go out.

Testing will be increased, especially among groups where cases are being detected. Taxi drivers and restaurant workers are hardly hit by the virus. Lam said many countries have asked people to stay at home. However, she added that it is hard to tell what measures need to be taken. She said she has not ordered people to stay at home because she wants everyone to live a normal life.

