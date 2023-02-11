Hong Kong Shop Raided Over Suspected Sale Of Banned Dog And Cat Meat

A shop in Hong Kong was raided and investigated by local authorities on the suspicion of selling dog and cat meat for consumption purposes. According to CNN, law enforcement officials seized “suspected samples of dog or cat flesh” at the shop, which is situated in the district of Yau Ma Tei.

The raid was conducted as part of a “joint blitz operation” by the city’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department and the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department on the evening of Thursday, CNN reported. The department said in a statement that the raid was carried out after local media reports had emerged that cat and dog flesh was up for sale for USD12 a catty (a local unit) in the district, over seven decades after it was banned.

Furthermore, authorities also looked into whether fresh meat was being sold without a license at the shop, which is located in the heavily populated district of Yau Ma Tei in the Kowloon region. “The AFCD staff seized suspected [dog or cat] flesh [sold as] food at the shop, and arranged testing. Prosecution will be instituted should it be proven,” said a spokesperson for the department, according to South China Morning Post.

Hong Kong shop draws condemnation for selling dog and cat meat

Terming the sale of the meat as “unacceptable”, legislator Gary Chan said on Facebook: “Hong Kong has outlawed the eating of cat and dog meat for over 70 years. The incident highlights that the frequency of spot checks by law enforcement agencies has not been enough.”

The sale was also criticised by local rights group Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which said that it “strongly condemns” the act. It also exhorted locals to reach out to the authorities if they come across dog and cat meat being sold as food at shops and eateries.

The Dogs and Cats Regulations of Hong Kong says that “no person shall slaughter any dog or cat for use as food whether for mankind or otherwise, and no person shall sell or use or permit the sale or use of the flesh of dogs and cats for food". Consuming dog and cat meat was banned in Hong Kong in 1950, hence, violating the law comes with a maximum fine of USD 640 and six months of jail.