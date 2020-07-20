Hong Kong Shuts Banks As Coronavirus Cases Spike, Reports 100 New Cases

The financial hub of Asia, Hong Kong, saw a spike in the Covid-19 cases. On July 19 the city reported 108 new cases. Since then, various social distancing measures have been announced to battle the novel coronavirus. Hong Kong was one of the first places to be hit by the Virus when it emerged in Wuhan, a city in Central China. However the city did a good job in tackling the virus, getting rid of local transmission by late June.

Read: Virus Deaths Top 600,000 And Hong Kong Warns Of Resurgence

Coronavirus takes a toll on Hong Kong

According to reports, banks including HSBC, Standard Chartered and many more closed branches or reduced working hours on July 20, as cases continue to rise. According to reports, the sudden rise in cases have taken the toll close to about 2,000 cases. The banks were shut during the first wave of coronavirus as well. However, they opened later when cases dropped.

Read: Hong Kong Tightens Coronavirus Restrictions; Carrie Lam Speaks On The Current Scenario

Carrie Lam on July 19 said that more than 500 cases have been reported in the last fortnight. She added, I think the situation is critical and there is no way the situation is coming under control any time soon. Carrie Lam introduced tightened social distancing measures to battle the virus. She also said many countries have asked people to stay at home. We have not ordered people to stay at home because we want everyone to live a normal life.

Read: Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam Says 'coronavirus Situation Out Of Control' Amid Resurgence

Bank of China issued a statement on July 20 saying that it would suspend services at nine branches due to the spread of covid-19. It had already suspended services at three branches. HSBC issued a similar statement saying that it would temporarily close two business centres for commercial banking and three mobile branches. Banks like Standard Chartered and Bank of East Asia said they would decrease the time of branch openings. According to reports, HBSC’s branch Hang Seng Bank closed one branch for 14 days to deep clean and sanitise the place after one staff member tested positive for coronavirus on July 19.

Read: Hong Kong's Carrie Lam Announces New Measures As City Reports Highest Single Day Case Rise

Also Read: Hong Kong Tightens Coronavirus Restrictions; Carrie Lam Speaks On The Current Scenario

(Image: Unsplash)