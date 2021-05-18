Hong Kong Shuts Office In Taiwan 'with Immediate Effect' Over Strained Ties

Amid Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council's growing anger for ignoring Taiwanese employees' requests for work permits renewal, Hong Kong on Monday abruptly shut its Economic, Trade, and Cultural Office in Taiwan with 'immediate effect'. As relations between the two sides strained over a score of issues this past week, including Hong Kong's trade halts on pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai's assets under China's security law, Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau, in charge of the Taipei-Hong Kong relationship, announced the closure.

In a statement to Taiwan’s legislature, Hong Chiu Chui-cheng, the council’s vice-chairman said that that at least eight Taiwanese officials had applied for the work permit renewal in line with an agreement agreed by both sides in 2011 but Hong Kong breached the terms. Sources told The Post, that Taiwan and Hong Kong indulged in a spat over a range of cultural and business issues after Hong Kong decided to stop its office operations in the self-ruled island, which was established in December 2011.

The newspaper reported that the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau fired a closure announcement that mentioned: “temporarily suspended operations”. The statement translated from Cantonese as: “During the temporary suspension of [Hong Kong Economic, Trade and Cultural Office] operations, the government will continue to handle general inquiries and requests for assistance made by Hong Kong residents in Taiwan."

In March, the general manager of Hong Kong Trade Development Council's Taiwan office [HKTDC] Stella Poon Wai-sum told reporters during the Chinese New Year reception that she was stepping down from the HKTDC office at the end of this month due to her need to change the career plan. Sources close to the development told NHK that Wai-sum had asserted that she had no intention of renewing her employment contract after the expiration of her term, what-so-ever, although clear reasons were not communicated. Speaking about the latest closure, a Hong Kong government spokesman told the press that the decision to shut office had nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic.

Spat over scores of 'issues'

Hong Kong and Taiwan had indulged in spat over two years after Hong Kong refused to hand 'wanted in Taiwan' murderer Chan Tong-kai for the trial on the island. Instead, the former detained the Taiwanese citizen in Pik Uk Correctional Institution on charges of killing his girlfriend in 2018. Murder suspect's fleeing from justice in Taiwan and eventually restrained by Hong Kong led to months of demonstrations, and anti-government protests across Hong Kong. Recently, Taiwan made controversial remarks as it warned international community of the surging "risks" in monetary investments and businesses in Hong Kong. Taiwan on Sunday warned that there are now surging risks for monetary investments and businesses in Hong Kong. The comments were made after Hong Kong’s international finance hub resort to a financial crackdown on China’s dissent and controversial Apple Daily newspaper founder Lai. Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council lambasted Hong Kong’s freezing of Lai’s assets.