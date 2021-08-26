Hong Kong To Allow Entry Of Fully Vaccinated Domestic Workers From Indonesia, Philippines

Hong Kong on August 26 announced that domestic workers from Indonesia and the Philippines will be allowed to fly into the city from August 30. According to the Associated Press, the former British colony has approximately 370,000 domestic workers from Indonesia and the Philippines. The latest move is now expected to ease the shortage of helpers in the city.

Under the new arrangements, the Hong Kong government has allowed domestic helpers from Indonesia and the Philippines only if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Helpers must also have a working visa. Additionally, they must also quarantine for 21 days at a specific hotel, with the costs to be paid by their respective employers. Hong Kong officials also conceded that the number of arrivals, however, will be restricted.

COVID-19 situation in Hong Kong

Meanwhile, a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country due to the Delta variant has forced Hong Kong officials to once again reimpose strict virus measures. Earlier this month, the officials announced new guidelines that will now restrict international travellers' entry into the country until they complete 21 days of quarantine. Travellers arriving from the US, India, and 15 other countries - France, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Greece, Iran, the Netherlands, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tanzania and Turkey - will have to quarantine in hotels.

There is a rule of 14 days of mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers coming from Australia, and seven days of mandatory quarantine for travellers coming from New Zealand. It is worth noting that from the beginning, the former British colony has remained strict regarding the implications of COVID-19 measures in the country. Hong Kong's "zero-COVID" strategy has also been a driving force behind keeping coronavirus cases low.

Previously, Hong Kong authorities had imposed strict border restrictions and banned flights from countries that were at a high risk of COVID-19. However, to a larger extent, the country has now successfully avoided community spread. Hong Kong is also preparing to re-open its border with mainland China.

