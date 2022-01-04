Hong Kong To Expand Vaccine Bubble To More Places From Next Month Amid Omicron Threat

In view of the rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Hong Kong health authorities have decided to expand the 'vaccine bubble' from February 24, 2022. Those individuals who have not received the COVID vaccine will not be allowed entry into restaurants, leisure venues, and schools after the implementation of the vaccine bubble. On Tuesday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced that the government has decided to extend the 'vaccine bubble', which mandates everyone to take at least the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

The vaccine bubble was rolled out around six months ago to protect people from getting infected in high-risk areas such as bars and pubs, clubhouses, and karaoke lounges. Lam said that, presently, the health department has no plans to expand the vaccine bubble to shopping malls or private workplaces but based on the situation, it will be implemented. The Chief Executive of Hong Kong stated that the government is still planning for the vaccine bubble and places to include in it, reported The Straits Times.

Hong Kong likely to expand vaccine bubble to more places

Lam said that Hong Kong needs to boost its vaccination rate in order to prevent the COVID-19 virus from harming more people. Through the vaccination drive, the government aims to create favourable conditions for border reopening and normalise the situation caused by the COVID pandemic. She further explained that the bubble plan will be implemented in phases, with staff at government offices and schools who will first be jabbed.

Notably, the vaccination rate of the city spiked on Monday, with more than 17,000 people receiving their first jab, compared to the previous day's record of 1,000 to 2,000 jabs only. According to The Straits Times, more than 70% of the eligible population has received their first dose of the COVID vaccine. The sudden spike in the vaccination rate came after Secretary of Food and Health Sophia Chan announced that the vaccine bubble plan was to expand, preventing unvaccinated people from entering cinemas, gyms, and beauty centres. Hong Kong so far has recorded more than 12,500 COVID-19 cases followed by 213 deaths, which are comparatively lower than other places in the world.

Image: Unsplash, Representative