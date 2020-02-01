Hong Kong To New York Flights For Just $193 With A 6-hour Layover In Wuhan

Several airlines have revised the fares to as low as $193 for the flights between Hong Kong and New York in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak provided the passengers are willing for a layover at the City of Wuhan in Hubei province, the epicentre of the Wuhan virus outbreak, suggest reports.

The bargain flights have been reportedly introduced by the China Southern Airlines Co. flying to the John F. Kennedy International airport for May 20, 2020. The trip involves a 6 hour and 35 minutes layover in China, suggest reports. There are other airlines that have reduced the flying costs subsequently, including the China Eastern Airlines Co. via Shanghai flashing fares as low as $487 and Direct American Airlines Inc. flights for $2,688, according to the reports.

Several countries have suspended the flights to and from China

Following the rising death toll in China from the coronavirus that has infected thousands and presents a global contagion threat, several countries have suspended the flights to and from China as a containment effort and a precautionary measure.

British Airways reportedly halted all bookings on its website for direct flights between London to Beijing and Shanghai until March. This came after the British Foreign Office on Tuesday reportedly urged the UK citizens to refrain from travelling to China until it was essential. In a separate development, US pilots sued the American airlines in Dallas county for issuing restraining orders for flights to China.

Read Coronavirus: MEA Informed About Students From Guj In China

Read Thailand Reports First Human-to-human Coronavirus Transmission

The Allied Pilots Association (APA) in its lawsuit said that the American Airlines currently operates approximately 56 monthly flights between Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and airports in China, halting the airliners would render them out of jobs, suggest reports.

The airline had reportedly announced the suspension of flights between Los Angeles International Airport and China, it will keep ferrying until February 9. The APA President Eric Ferguson had said in the media that the safety and well-being of their crews and passengers is their highest priority.

Read Army Rushes To Build Quarantine Facility As 300 Set To Arrive From Coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Read China: People Adopt Weird Precautionary Measures Against Deadly Wuhan Coronavirus