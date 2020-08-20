China Says Hong Kong Will Suspend Some Legal Cooperation Agreements With US

In response to the US ending three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong, Chinese foreign ministry reportedly said the former British colony will suspend some legal cooperations with America. While speaking at a news briefing, Zhao Lijian announced the suspension of the agreement on legal assistance and said that China urges the US to immediately ‘correct its mistake’.

On August 19, US officials notified Hong Kong that America has withdrawn from three bilateral deals with the semi-autonomous Chinese city on extradition and taxation. The three agreements cover the transfer of fugitives and convicted prisoners as well as reciprocal tax exemptions on income from international shipping. The announcement also follows Trump’s decision to revoke Hong Kong’s preferential trade status.

US State Department spokeswoman, while announcing the agreement, said, “These steps underscore our deep concern regarding Beijing’s decision to impose the National Security Law, which has crushed the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong”.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong government also condemned the US decision to suspend bilateral extradition and tax exemption treaties. The HK government reportedly said that the HKSAR Government ‘strongly objects’ to and ‘deplores’ the US’s action. The officials added that bilateral agreements were not preferential treatment given to Hong Kong, but were negotiated in good faith to benefit both parties.

HK no longer eligible for preferential treatment

The United States determined that Hong Kong is no longer sufficiently autonomous to enjoy a different treatment than mainland China. Under the new executive order, companies manufacturing in Hong Kong will now have to label their products as 'Made in China', particularly those meant for export to the United States. A new notification issued by the US Customs & Border Protection said that goods made for export to the US will need to be labelled as made in China after September 25.

In June 1997, the US Customs Service, CBP's predecessor agency, issued a notice that goods produced in Hong Kong should continue to be marked to indicate their origin as 'Hong Kong' after the city's return to China in 1997.

But the latest notice issued read, "This document notifies the public that, in light of the President's Executive Order on Hong Kong Normalization, issued on July 14, 2020, suspending the application of section 201(a) of the United States-Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992 to the marking statute, section 304 of the Tariff Act of 1930, with respect to imported goods produced in Hong Kong, such goods may no longer be marked to indicate 'Hong Kong' as their origin, but must be marked to indicate China”.

(With inputs from agencies)

