Hongkongers Rushing To Secure Limited British Passports Amid National Security Law Fears

After nearly 12 months of pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong as China introduces the plan to further impact the autonomy of the former British colony, the Hong Kongers are now rushing to secure the limited British passports. Just shortly before the city was handed back to China back in 1997, many Hong Kongers who were worried about what it would mean for the city’s freedom and prospering capital system. Therefore, the UK had offered the people who were born before the handover with the option of applying for BN(O) passport.

After China introduced the new controversial security bill for Hong Kong, Britain proposed that it would still allow some people who own the British National (Overseas) passport to stay in the country for a year or more. The UK not only criticised the new legislation introduced in the Chinese parliament but offered help to the Hong Kongers who are willing to emigrate. According to an international media agency, currently, over 350,000 people in the city own the document but the British government has predicted that 2.9 million people in the city of 7.5 million are eligible for the passport.

Read - Hong Kong's Increasing Divide Portends A Tumultuous Future

Read - 12 Exhausting Months Of Hong Kong's Anti-government Protests

Huge lines outside DHL courier outlets

According to reports, throngs of people had recently lined up at DHL courier outlets across Hong Kong and most of them were there to send in documents to Britain to apply and or renew the British National (Overseas) passport. While talking to a media outlet, 40-year-old who works in asset management and waited in the line for nearly two hours, Peter chan said that his document had expired in 2004 but did not choose to renew because he “trusted China”. Chan also noted that even though there is a rise in anti-immigrant and anti-Asian sentiment in the UK “it’s still better than Hong Kong”.

Meanwhile, over 100 protesters marked the one-year anniversary of the anti-government protests on June 12 and reportedly assembled in a luxury shopping mall. According to reports, the demonstrators marched through the mall in the Admiralty business district holding flags that read “Hong Kong independence” and yelled, “Stand for freedom, stand with Hong Kong”. Some of them even sang the protest anthem, “Glory to Hong Kong”.

Read - Hong Kong Rejects UK's Criticism Of New Security Law As 'biased And Inaccurate'

Read - Hong Kong Protest Marks Anniversary Of Violent Police Clash

Image Source: AP

(with inputs from agencies)