Hongkongers March Silently In Protest Against Controversial National Security Law

Hundreds of Hong Kong residents took to streets in a silent protest against China’s National security legislation. The legislation, which according to critics would erode the city's freedom, is expected to be implemented by the end of the month. However, since its introduction, Honk Kongers have been continuously protesting and voicing their opinion against the draconian bill.

No slogan shouting

On June 28, Hong Kongers marched from Jordan to Mong Kok in Kowloon districts part of silent protesters. In the protest that was closely monitored by armed police officials, demonstrators marched ahead without chanting slogans and shouting. Calling it a long term battle, many protesters said that they were there to voice their unwillingness for the law to be implemented.

On the same day, China’s legislature reportedly began reviewing the controversial bill that critics worldwide say will severely compromise human rights in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. As per the Chinese news agency, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee took up the matter at the start of a three-day session. China has said it is determined to enact the law, and its passage is expected by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the US has asserted that it will respond to the bill by ending favourable trading terms granted to the former British colony after it passed to Chinese control in 1997. The Senate unanimously approved a bill to impose sanctions on businesses and individuals — including the police — that undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy or restrict freedoms promised to the city’s residents.

China has long demanded such a law for Hong Kong, but efforts were shelved in the face of massive protests in 2003. Beijing appeared to have lost its patience in the face of widespread and often violent anti-government demonstrations last year, moving to circumvent Hong Kong’s own legislative council and enact the law at the national level on what critics say are weak legal grounds.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image credits: AP