Hong Kong's Apple Daily Publishes Final Edition To Bid 'painful Farewell' After Crackdown

Amid China’s increasing crackdown, Hong Kong’s sole remaining pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, on June 24 published its last edition. The publication decided to shut down after its reports were accused of breaching a national security law, leading to the detention of five editors and executives and a freeze on company assets. According to the Associated Press, the final edition was a tribute to its readers with the headline: “Hong Kongers bid a painful farewell in the rain”.

Apple Daily was founded by tycoon Jimmy Lai in 1995 - just two years before Britain handed Hong Kong back to China. It initially was a tabloid known for celebrity gossip, however, Lai also portrayed the paper as an advocate of democratic values. He said that it should “shine a light on snakes, insects, mice and ants in the dark,” according to the paper.

In recent years, the newspaper became increasingly outspoken, criticizing Chinese and Hong Kong authorities for limiting the city’s freedoms not found in mainland China. It even accused them of reneging on a promise to protect them for 50 years after the 1997 handover from Britain. While pro-democracy media outlets still exist online, it was the only print newspaper of its kind left in the city.

In a final adieu, Apple Daily thanked its readers and said, “Even if the ending is not what we want, even if it’s difficult to let go, we need to continue living and keep the determination we have shared with Hong Kong people that has remained unchanged over 26 years”,

For its final edition, the newspaper printed one million copies, which is more than 10 times its usual print run. As per reports, across Hong Kong, people lined up early Thursday to buy the last print edition. By 8:30am (Local time), Apple Daily’s final edition was sold out across most of the city’s newsstands. The last edition splashed an image of an Apple Daily employee in the office waving at supporters surrounding the building.

The widely expected move to close Apple Daily followed last week’s arrests and crucially the freezing of $2.3 million of the paper’s assets. It also came after chief editor Ryan Law and chief executive Cheung Kim-hung were denied bail after being charged with 'collusion with a foreign country to endanger national security'. The two executives were among five others who were arrested when 500 police officers raided the outlet’s newsroom.

UK, Germany blasts China for new law

Meanwhile, China has garnered a lot of flak from the international community since it passed the controversial National Security Law. Recently, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Twitter that the national security law is being used to curtail freedom and punish dissent. He said that the forced closure by Hong Kong authorities “is a chilling demonstration of their campaign to silence all opposition voices”.

German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Adebahr also called the closure a “hard blow against press freedom in Hong Kong”. “In our view this is another sign that pluralism, freedom of opinion and freedom of the press in Hong Kong are subject to erosion, which can particularly be seen since the National Security Law came into force,” Adebahr said.

(With inputs from AP)