Hong Kong's Bounties For Exiled Dissidents Draw Criticism From US And UK

The governments of the United States and the United Kingdom have strongly criticized the Hong Kong authorities for offering bounties totaling $1 million for the arrest of eight exiled political activists. The move has intensified tensions between Western nations and Beijing, with both Washington and London condemning the bounties as an assault on the rights of exiled Hongkongers.

China's foreign ministry responded to the criticism by accusing the UK and US of "harbouring criminals" and interfering with Hong Kong's national security law. According to a report from the Financial Times, the ministry's arm in Hong Kong issued a statement denouncing the foreign forces for "blatantly slandering" the territory's legal system.

Here is what you need to know

Hong Kong police announced the bounties on Monday, offering HK$1 million (US$128,000) each for information leading to the arrests of eight self-exiled activists. The individuals are accused of various offenses, including secession and colluding with foreign forces.

Among the targeted activists are prominent figures such as Nathan Law, the youngest-ever lawmaker in Hong Kong, as well as former lawmakers Dennis Kwok and Ted Hui. Kevin Yam, an Australian citizen and commercial lawyer, is also included in the list. Hong Kong's chief executive John Lee recently said that all of these individuals "will be pursued for life".

The UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, declared that his country "will not tolerate any attempts by China to intimidate and silence individuals in the UK and overseas." The US State Department echoed these sentiments, calling for an immediate withdrawal of the bounties. Both governments expressed concerns about the extraterritorial reach of Hong Kong's national security law, which was imposed by Beijing in 2020 following widespread pro-democracy protests. Australia's Foreign Affairs Minister, Penny Wong, added her voice to the criticism, stating that her country had consistently expressed concerns about the broad application of the national security law to target pro-democracy figures.

The decision to target exiled dissidents overseas has drawn international condemnation and further strained diplomatic relations between China and Western nations. The move comes at a time when Hong Kong's government is seeking to revitalise the territory's pandemic-hit economy by attracting foreign investment and talent. However, the political crackdown and exodus of tens of thousands of people from the workforce has raised concerns about the erosion of civil liberties and democratic values in the city.

The national security law, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, has been widely criticised for stifling dissent and curtailing freedom of speech. Since its implementation, over 260 individuals, including businesspeople and journalists, have been arrested under the law. The bounties issued by Hong Kong authorities signal a troubling escalation in the government's crackdown on political dissent. As Western nations condemn the move, the situation continues to exacerbate tensions between China and the international community, highlighting the ongoing struggle for human rights and democratic principles in Hong Kong.