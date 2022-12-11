Hong Kong's Democratic Setup At Risk With Opposition Party Winding Up Ops: Report

Hong Kong's limited democratic set-up is on the verge of collapse with the financial hub's principal opposition party, the Civic Party, winding up, The Singapore Post reported. Hong Kong's pro-democracy party lost relevance after China implemented a national security law in its special administrative region in June 2020.

Why is Hong Kong's Civic Party dissolving?

Reports say the pro-democracy party underwent a major crisis after no new members filed nominations to fill positions in the Civic Party's executive committee. Alan Leong, the Civic Party chairman, said the party is forced to dissolve after receiving no nominations for the party's executive commitee pending a final vote in an emergency general meeting scheduled in February.

Democracy at risk

The potential dissolution of the Civic Party will mean Hong Kong's independence demands will lose steam and the city will come more firmly under Beijing's grip. The Civic Party is Hong Kong's single-largest opposition party with more than 300 members. Several top leaders quit the outfit after China's National Security Law came into effect.

What is China's National Security Law?

The National Security Law of Hong Kong gives Beijing powers it never had before. Passed on June 30, 2020 by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the law criminalises secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign or external forces.

Anyone found in violation of the National Security Law can be charged with arrest and execution, among other punishments.

The law further states that a section of cases in Hong Kong may be tried in mainland China. It also establishes that Beijing will have sole authority over the interpretation of the National Security Law.

Hong Kong-China tensions

Relations between Beijing and Hong Kong have been tense owing to competing interpretations of the 'one country, two systems' policy which grants Hong Kong powers to manage its own affairs.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) does not accept Hong Kong's special status and Beijing has often been accused of interfering with Hong Kong's governance system.

All changes to Hong Kong's political system are supposed to be approved by the Hong Kong government and China's top legislative body, the National People's Congress, or its Standing Committee. Beijing, however, controls the region's diplomacy and defense.

Image: ANI/ Representative