Hong Kong’s Pro Democracy Activist Arrested For 2019 ‘illegal Assembly’

On September 23, the Hong Kong police detained the pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong on charges of "unlawful assembly” related to the 2019 protests against the government’s ban on face masks. In a post, Wong shared on his official Twitter handle, his team posted on his behalf that Wong was arrested early 1pm for violating the anti-mask law, a ban on donning the protective face covering which was ruled as “unconstitutional”. "The arrest is related to participating in an unauthorized assembly on 5 October last year. He is told to have violated the draconian anti-mask law as well," a post on Wong's account read.

The US-based activist has been a key figure in the semi-autonomous territory’s pro-democracy movement over China’s draconian National Security Law and its influence on Hong Kong. "Joshua is arrested when reporting to Central Police Station at about 1 pm today,” Wong’s account confirmed publicly on Twitter. In 2015, the 23-year-old participated in the protests against the government after pro-democracy activists blocked traffic to express discontent over new emergency law that banned wearing masks in public. According to the sources of the local media reports, the rule assisted pro Chinese security forces in identifying the dissenters in the political crackdowns, leading to arbitrary arrests.

In an interview with Sydney Morning Herald, the pro-democracy activist had said earlier that he was, in fact, prepared to go to jail. He stressed that he stood by his opinion about the rights of the citizens and was mentally prepared for “immediate imprisonment”.

Advocating 'foreign collusion'

In April 2019, Wong was arrested for protesting against the government. Co-founder of the pro-democracy movement Demosisto with Wong, Nathan Law, and Agnes Chow, meanwhile, was nabbed on charges of "colluding with foreign forces”. The three were also disqualified from contesting the elections in the city after the Hong Kong government called their protests as "expressing an objection in principle" and advocating foreign collusion. However, the prominent democracy activist slammed the Hong Kong government, saying, that it was an “abuse of power” and the court had granted him bail earlier.

[Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong poses for a picture with the nomination papers as he files his candidacy in Legislative Council elections due in September in Hong Kong in July, 2020.]

Further, he accused the police of forcibly taking him into custody when he reported to a police station. “The penalty of 5 yrs in jail for unauthorized assembly and 1yr for wearing a mask, I'm not deterred whenever I think of fellow protestors who are struggling in detention in HK or in Mainland China,” Wong wrote on Twitter. Additionally, a member of Wong's group, Koo Sze Yiu, was also arrested and later released on bail according to a post on Twitter. Wong's arrest comes six weeks after media tycoon Jimmy Lai was arrested on charges of foreign collusion in Hong Kong.

Sources told me that Joshua Wong is not the only one caught today. Veteran activist Koo Sze Yiu from League of Social Democrats has also been arrested for participating in unauthorised assembly on 5th Oct 2019. He's taken to police station as shown in this video. #HongKong https://t.co/rSZRlDMSbO pic.twitter.com/L2C0ORQUgr — Phoebe Kong (@phoebe_kongwy) September 24, 2020

