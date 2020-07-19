Hong Kong's Financial Regulators Assure Banks Security Law Will Not Harm Operations

Hong Kong's financial regulators on July 19 assured globals banks operating in the semi-autonomous region that the new national security law imposed by Beijing will not harm their operations in the city. According to reports, Securities and Futures Commission chief executive Ashley Alder told the banks that the new security law will not hamper the 'free flow' of information that was key in making Hong Kong a financial hub. Alder said that he is not aware of any aspect of the law that will suppress the financial market and business-related information from flowing freely as it did before the implementation of the controversial law by the mainland.

Businesses and banks have expressed concern over the impact of the law on the independent nature of analysts’ research and also the retaliatory actions taken by the foreign governments, mainly the United States, which has said that it will sanction the financial institutions that do business with people or groups who take part in crackdowns. The United Kingdom and the United States have criticised the new security law and have also slammed banks such as HSBC and Standard Chartered for backing the law when it was imposed on July 1.

New Security Law

Chinese President Xi Jinping on July 1 signed the law into effect which was passed by the National People's Congress in May, sparking protests across the city. The new national security law gives sweeping powers to Beijing in Hong Kong's internal affairs that critics argue will further suffocate the freedoms enjoyed by the residents of the former British colony. New local police and prosecution units have been set-up to make sure the law is implemented. City's chief executive Carrie Lam now enjoys the power to appoint judges to hear cases related to the new security law, a never heard provision in a democracy.

