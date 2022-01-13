Hong Kong's Scandal-hit Party Pushes Pro-Beijing Officials To Face Reality Of 'Zero COVID'

Amid COVID-19, the scandal-hit birthday party exposed the Hong Kong officials to the gruesome reality of the ‘Zero Covid’ policy practised staunchly, even in mainland China. After the city authorities ordered nearly 170 attendees, including pro-Beijing government officials of the party due to the detection of positive Coronavirus cases, one of the lawmakers who is an unlikely critic of the Hong Kong government Junius Ho showcased a contrasting behaviour during Facebook live, broadcast on Saturday.

CNN reported that the lawmaker who is known for his pro-Beijing views, Ho, slammed his hand on the table and shook his finger angrily. He said that Hong Kong’s uncompromising strategy to control COVID-19 was as unsound as “sandcastles on the beach”. In another post on Saturday night, Ho also said, “The government's handling of matters is completely outrageous, completely disordered!”

It is to note that Ho is one among dozens of Hong Kong bureaucrats and lawmakers who were forced into isolation last week after it was found that all attendees were potentially exposed to Coronavirus at an official’s party which took place on 3 January. Over 200 people, attended the birthday party at a Spanish restaurant and at least one COVID-19 case was later confirmed. An investigation has also been launched to determine if the restaurant or any of the officials who attended the gathering violated any rules.

While Hong Kong along with China is one of the few places which is practising a strict ‘Zero Covid’ policy to control Coronavirus infections, Ho did not make any apology for ignoring the government’s guidelines of refraining from attending large gatherings. Even though the 3 January birthday party emerged to be the first local outbreak of COVID-19 in the city in nearly three months, Ho said in his live session that he was not allowed to drive to the facility.

The 59-year-old lawmaker had a long list of complaints of the experience in quarantine at Penny’s Bay government quarantine centre. According to CNN, he said that while it was late at night, he hadn’t eaten dinner. Mentioning that he was not allowed to drive to the facility, Ho said that authorities had taken a long time to arrange for the transportation and that the rules were entirely rigid. Ho said that Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam should resign over the party scandal.

According to the report, the new restrictions exposed how deep the public frustration has grown with the pro-Beijing government as after last year’s ‘China patriots only’ election, the legislative body mainly consist of members who favour the mainland. Now that the details of the birthday party emerged, public outrage has further increased. One of the top comments on Ho’s video read, “At the height of the fire, you still attended such a large gathering? Are you encouraging the public to do the same as you?"

Who was the party held for?

Citing local media, South China Morning Post reported that the 3 January party was held for the principal liaison officer for Hong Kong at the Shenzhen Qianhai Authority, Witman Hung. Shenzhen Qianhai Authority is responsible for overseeing economic development between Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, as per the report. The government officials who attended the party included Hong Kong police chief Raymond Siu, home affairs minister Caspar Tsui and Director of Immigration Au Ka-wang. Following the city-wide criticism, Au even apologised and vowed to stay vigilant in the future.

Image: AP/Pixabay