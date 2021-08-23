'Hope Afghanistan Doesn't Become Epicentre Of Terrorism': Singapore PM At Meet With US VP

Following the Taliban takeover, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday that he hopes that Afghanistan does not become an “epicentre of terrorism” again. While speaking at a press conference with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Lee said that Afghanistan is a key battlefront in the global fight against terrorism from where extremist ideas have been exported to the region. He added that America’s intervention in the region 20 years ago had stopped terrorist groups from using Afghanistan as a safe base.

“For this, Singapore is grateful. We hope Afghanistan does not become an epicentre for terrorism again,” Lee said.

Further, the PM went on to say that Singapore has sent personnel to Afghanistan because it is a critical battlefront in the global fight against extremist terrorism. He noted that extremist ideas and capabilities had been exported from there to the region. It is worth mentioning that Lee’s remarks come after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war.

Aftermath of Taliban takeover

The insurgent group has stormed across the country and captured all major cities. Thousands of Afghan nationals and foreigners are fleeing the country to escape the new Taliban regime and seek asylum in different nations, including the US and many European nations, resulting in chaos at Kabul airport and deaths. Ousted President Ashraf Ghani, who fled as the Taliban advanced on Kabul, has taken refuge in the UAE, which welcomed him and his family on “humanitarian grounds”.

Countries across the globe are scrambling efforts to evacuate their citizens at the earliest, especially the vulnerable people. The Taliban has promised general amnesty and assurances to all; and sundry over a range of things, from women's rights to the safety of foreigners on its shores. However, fearing the ‘iron fist’ leadership of the group from 1996-2001, thousands of people are trying to leave the South Asian nation.

The United States and other countries have been trying to evacuate their nationals and officials from the country ever since the Taliban takeover. Biden had earlier termed the evacuation process as the most challenging and largest airlift ever. He has assured of getting all the Americans and allies out of the country, aiming at ending the Afghan mission for once and for all. Till now, around 25,100 individuals have been evacuated since August 14. Also, approximately 30,000 are evacuated since the end of July, the White House tweeted on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)

