Hopes Dashed! Finland Govt Debunks 4-day/6-hour Workweek Speculation; But There Was Basis

Earlier this week a piece of news regarding Finland exploring the feasibility of a six-hour work shift and a four-day week proposed by PM Sanna Marin had taken the Internet by storm. However, on January 7, Marin's government put an end to the speculation. In a tweet, the government said that the 'issue is not on the Finnish government's agenda'.

In the Finnish Government´s program there is no mention about 4-day week. Issue is not on the Finnish Government’s agenda. PM @marinsanna envisioned idea briefly in a panel discussion last August while she was the Minister of Transport, and there hasn’t been any recent activity. — Finnish Government (@FinGovernment) January 7, 2020

According to the tweet, the idea of shorter working hours was 'briefly' touched upon by Marin back in August, and that was before she was made the Finnish Prime Minister - the youngest serving PM in the world. The idea was reportedly discussed during a panel debate at the Social Democratic Party's 120th anniversary, where speakers took stock of the movement's achievements and envisioned the future causes. However, the move allegedly struggled to find relevance among voters and the idea was dropped.

Currently, most people in Finland work eight hours a day for five days a week. Finland's Scandinavian neighbour Sweden's experiment's early results reportedly suggest that it increases productivity, well being and health, but is expensive. As the unemployment still remains high and many have reportedly fallen outside the workforce, work in Finland in recent years has been broadly debated. The first nationwide experiment on a form of basic income run by the previous centre-right government in 2016 -2018 has also been a reported topic of debate.

'Long road ahead'

Marin was elected as Finland's new Prime Minister. The Social Democratic Party's leader was appointed as the PM after Antti Rinne resigned in the month of June. The council of the SDP voted 32-29 to appoint Marin as the PM. Talking to local media outlets, Marin said that it is a long road ahead in order to rebuild trust among the people after having won votes by a narrow margin ahead of rival Antti Lindtman.

