Hospital In Afghanistan Forced To Cut Down Trees For Fuel Amid Rising Economic Problems

A hospital was compelled to cut down trees to use as cooking fuel in its kitchen due to severe economic challenges caused by the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. According to Tolonews, the head of Kabul's Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital, Mohammad Latif Bahir, revealed that the hospital cut down trees planted in its yard to cook food for patients and workers. The war-torn country is on the verge of a humanitarian calamity as foreign assets and monetary aid remain frozen following the Taliban's return to power in August. The United Nations has warned that food shortages will affect approximately 22 million Afghans, or over half of the country, this winter.

"With the fall of the former government and the shortage of international aid, we face a lack of fuel. We were obliged to use the trees planted in the yard of the hospital to provide food for the patients and staff," Bahir stated, Tolonews reported.

A foreign group has agreed to give fuel for one month. If the fuel issue is not resolved, the hospital will be compelled to cut down trees once more, the media agency reported, quoting a person in charge of the hospital's logistics. Meanwhile, the hospital is dealing with an overwhelming amount of patients. According to Tolonews, the doctors expressed worries about being unpaid for the past four months. "We have not received our salaries in almost four months. We are facing a lot of problems. Lack of good food and equipment," Royena, the doctor told the media agency.

UN official warns economic crisis will increase the "risk of extremism"

Previously, the Health Ministry stated that Afghanistan's health sector was in a critical state. Moreover, a senior UN official warned on Wednesday that Afghanistan's grave economic crisis is raising the "risk of extremism" in the region, according to a press release. With the local economy in shambles, UN ambassador to Afghanistan Deborah Lyons told the UN Security Council that the banking sector's continued paralysis will push more of the financial system into unregulated informal money exchanges, which will only serve to facilitate terrorism, human trafficking, and further drug smuggling. She added that these pathologies will first affect Afghanistan, but they will infect the whole region.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: ANI