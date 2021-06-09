Hours After Mehul Choksi-Barbara WhatsApp Leak, Wife Breaks Silence Attacking 'friend'

Breaking her silence on Barbara Jarabica's revelations regarding her association with Mehul Choksi, the latter's wife Priti spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday. Rejecting the claim that her husband had offered to visit Cuba along with Jarabica, Priti Choksi added that it was incorrect to rule out the 'abduction' angle. While the fugitive's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal that he was abducted from Antigua and Barbuda, tortured by some persons, and forcefully brought to Dominica on May 23, this has not been substantiated so far.

"I am very confused with some of her statements. I am just wondering whether is it that they mistook the Dominican Republic and Dominica and began with the story of Cuba. Because there is no connection. They are not near to each other. They are in opposite direction," Priti Choksi remarked.

Refuting Jarabica's charge that Mehul Choksi had introduced himself as 'Raj', she added, "My husband is a very well-known figure in Antigua. If you ask anyone, they will tell you who he is. So, to mistake him for someone else when you have purposely tried to make friends with him by walking with him and everything, why would we believe anything that she says about him being someone else?" Previously, Priti Choksi had made it clear that she did not know her personally and that her husband had first met her in August 2020.

She also questioned Jarabica's motive of speaking openly at this juncture. Mehul Choksi's wife Priti Choksi opined, "The very fact that she has surfaced suddenly on the day of the bail application in Dominica is one very strong indication of what she is up to. Secondly, a case has been filed with Scotland Yard today. So, that also may have been bothering her."

What is Barbara Jarabica's claim?

Speaking to Republic TV a day earlier, Barbara Jarabica rejected the Mehul Choksi team's 'honeytrap' theory and instead alleged that it is the PNB scam accused who tried to flirt with her. Detailing on her association with Choksi, Barbara Jarabica said that they spoke about COVID-19, business and other topics after they met in August 2020 but confessed that they started becoming closer in April 2021. Clarifying that she was not his girlfriend, Jarabica claimed that the fugitive even told her that she was his 'soulmate' and that the age difference between them would not act as a barrier in their friendship.

While conceding that she indeed met Mehul Choksi for breakfast on May 23- the day he was reported missing, she stressed that it was nearly impossible for him to be kidnapped at the busiest time and area in Antigua. According to her, Mehul Choksi intended to use her as a backup plan to make his abduction look authentic. Jarabica also categorically maintained that she had not met Priti Choksi. Meanwhile, Republic TV accessed purported WhatsApp chats between Mehul Choksi and her, which indicates the alleged close association between them.

Mehul Choksi's legal woes

Along with Nirav Modi, he has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018. While India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018, Browne commenced the process of revoking his citizenship on October 14, 2019,

The Mehul Choksi citizenship issue gained traction again after he was reported "missing" on May 23 after going out for dinner. 4 days later, the Dominican government issued an official statement confirming that the fugitive had been detained for illegal entry into the country. Thereafter, the Antigua and Barbuda PM refused to accept him back and held that the PNB scam accused can be repatriated to India on being declared persona non grata by Dominica.

While the hearing on the habeas corpus petition has been put off till the beginning of July, Magistrate Candia Carrette-George of the Rouseau Magistrate court denied Mehul Choksi bail. Though he is technically in police custody, he is presently admitted to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital. In a latest development, the Dominican High Court judge Wynante Adrien-Roberts has adjourned Mehul Choksi's bail plea till June 11.