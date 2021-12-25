Houthi Strike Kills Two, Injures Seven In Saudi Arabia's Jazan: Report

At least two people were killed and seven others were injured earlier on Dec. 24, Friday after Iran backed Houthis launched a projectile that targeted the southern Saudi city of Jazan, Saudi state media reported. The fatalities include a Saudi citizen and a Yemeni resident, while among the wounded are at least six Saudi nationals and one Bengali resident. Several cars burst into blazes from the projectile attack and homes were demolished. The saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen later conducted a retaliatory attack to target the Houthis military checkpoints in an operation it labelled as "the attacks origins”.

Houthi's news outlet Al Masirah TV also reported that a child and a woman were among the casualties after the coalition struck Yemen's Al Mahwit governorate. In response, another projectile was launched on Saudi's Najran as fighting between the two sides escalated. The Houthis attack was motivated by the Saudi led coalition’s targeting of a Houthi military camp in the centre of the Yemeni capital Sanaa earlier yesterday.

Lt. Col. Mohammed Al-Hammad, the official spokesperson for the General Directorate of Civil Defence, was quoted by The National as saying that the Civil Defence had received a report that a projectile was launched by the Houthi militia from inside Yemeni territory towards Samtah governorate in the Jazan region. The civil defence teams were immediately dispatched to the site.

The attack caused at least 2 civilian casualties and destroyed the commercial store on the main street. The Saudi-led coalition, earlier yesterday said that it destroyed nine Houthi weapons depots near the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Friday, the Saudi state press reported. The military operation strategically hit the Tashreefat military camp run by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, the coalition said, according to the Saudi state news agency.

Houthis-Arab Yemini conflict

Iran backed Houthi rebels have gradually increased attacks on Saudi Arabia over the last few years via the use of drones and other airborne weapons. Just last month, a bomb-laden drone hit a passenger aircraft in Saudi Arabia crashing it and setting it ablaze although no casualties were reported as the aircraft was empty.

Yemen conflict began in 2014 after Iran-backed Houthi rebels captured the country's capital Sana and most of the northern parts, including key seaports, which hampered imports, pushing the country into a humanitarian crisis. Saudi Arabia, an adversary of Iran, entered the war in 2015. It launched the airstrikes against the Houthis-controlled sites in a bid to defeat the rebels and restore the government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.