WATCH: How US President Joe Biden Armed Taliban With A Deadly American Arsenal

A new power has risen in the region. The Taliban, which has for the last 30 years used a range of hand-me-downs from militaries of yore, including from the Soviets, the US, and whatever Pakistan and the ISI have been able to sneak into it from across the border, has now been empowered to an alarming degree.

In the two weeks since the Taliban blitzed through Afghanistan's biggest cities without facing any resistance, Republic Media Network has come by innumerable visuals of terrorists roaming around with heavy assault rifles, mobile rocket launchers, bazookas, driving around in American-made armoured vehicles and even trying their hand at flying US Black Hawk helicopter gunships.

With the Afghan government's army, trained and equipped and paid for by the US, having fled without offering any fight, the Taliban is on a daily basis coming across entire yard-fulls of American war assets. While there are different opinions whether the Taliban will be able to effectively use some of the more sophisticated tech they've come across - like drones and aircraft they may not have the wherewithal to maintain - there is no doubt that a vast portion of the arsenal will become the mainstay of the terrorists' military with which to oppress their own people and threaten others.

The question remains, however - to what extent exactly has America armed the Taliban? The answer, guesstimated from a recent report by the US government accounting office, is quite scary.

According to the American government, since the year 2005, it has spent $80 billion on the Afghan Army, which by the time of the fall of Kabul, was approximately 380,000-strong, fully outfitted with weapons, vehicles, kit, uniforms - the works. The sum total of all this paraphernalia is frightening.

As per the US Government Accounting Office, the Taliban now potentially has access to an incredible 22,000 armoured Humvees, which are the staple of the American army.

To carry even more troops and equipment around, the US has left behind over 630 M1117 multi-purpose security vehicles, over 150 MaxxPro mine-proof vehicles and a similar number of M113 armoured personnel carriers.

In terms of civilian vehicles that are often seen being used for military or even terrorism purposes, America has left behind over 42,000 of their favoured pick-up trucks and 8,000 trucks.

So that's for mobility. In terms of arming the Taliban as a ground force, the Americans have left behind almost 360,000 assault rifles, top of the range, over 120,000 service pistols and almost 65,000 machine guns.

To help them coordinate their nefarious activities, they have 160,000 radio sets, and to help them function in the dark, they have over 16,000 night vision devices.

All in all, there's more than enough there for the Taliban to arm itself to its teeth, and we're not even at the heavy lifters yet.

The Taliban has allegedly been left behind with over 170 heavy artillery pieces, with which it can do considerable damage, in attack or defence. For aerial assaults, they have both Mi-17 and Black Hawk helicopters, approximately 30 each, and 40 other helicopters besides. Finally, in terms of fixed-wing aircraft, which hopefully will be out of Taliban's capability to maintain, are four large C-130 transport planes, along with almost 50 assorted Cessnas and Embraers, which can provide air-to-ground attack capabilities.

With this mighty arsenal, the Taliban can easily be compared with military forces in its neighbourhood, equalling the likes of Egypt and even Iran in terms of being able to army standing forces. If it turns into a rogue state, if we are to see more shocking scenes where heavy weapons are as ubiquitous as mobile phones, and are the standard fare in TV news broadcast backdrops, the world may well be a far far more dangerous place than Joe Biden may have imagined or is willing to concede.