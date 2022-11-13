How Chinese Citizens Are Avoiding Censors To Protest Against Xi's Strict Zero-COVID Policy

The city of Guangzhou, China has been placed under lockdown again, much to the chagrin of local Chinese residents. Guangzhou is home to around 19 million people and it is a global manufacturing powerhouse. Residents of Guangzhou are expressing their anger towards China's zero-COVID policy online, in such a manner that censors are unable to detect the posts. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, parts of China are being placed under snap lockdowns as soon as coronavirus cases begin to rise, which has frustrated a significant amount of Chinese citizens. Economic forecasters believe that China's annual economic growth rate will be as low as 3 percent, as a result of these lockdowns.

The Internet in China is strictly regulated and criticism of the Chinese Communist Party is a red line. Any criticism of the Chinese Communist Party is taken down by the censors, whose task it is to monitor the innumerable amount of posts on the internet. However, it seems that citizens of Guangzhou have discovered a way to bypass the censors by uploading their posts in a language that the censors don't understand. According to a report from CNN news, citizens of Guangzhou are criticising China's COVID-19 policy by uploading their posts in Cantonese.

Why Cantonese?

Why does this matter? Well, the majority of people whose task it is to monitor posts on the internet, are proficient only in Mandarin, as Mandarin is the lingua franca of China. Cantonese is a language that is primarily spoken by people who live in Hong Kong, which was earlier known as Canton. Because Guangzhou is merely 170 kms from Hong Kong, many people in the city of Guangzhou and the province of Guangdong speak Cantonese.

An independent media monitoring institute based in University of California, Berkeley said to CNN that, "perhaps because Weibo’s content censorship system has difficulty recognizing the spelling of Cantonese characters, many posts in spicy, bold and straightforward language ​​still survive. But if the same content is written in Mandarin, it is likely to be blocked or deleted." During Mao's era, the Communist Party made a systematic effort to promote Mandarin as China's primary language. Before the success of this effort, people in China spoke a number of different languages and Mandarin was only spoken by people in and around Beijing.