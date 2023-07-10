How Communities Around The World Are Beating The Record-breaking Heat: In Photos

Quick links:
A man rides a bike on a small road on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on Friday, July 7, 2023.
A man does a flip while cooling off in the Dnieper River in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. The planet's temperature spiked on Tuesday to its hottest day in at least 44 years.
Lucas Harrington, age 7, cools off in a mister at Kauffman Stadium as temperatures approach 100 degrees fahrenheit before a baseball game in Kansas, USA; Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
A boy uses a national flag to shield from the sun as visitors line up to enter the Forbidden City on a sweltering day in Beijing, Friday, July 7, 2023.
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck, wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing, Monday, July 3, 2023.
The San Antonio Fire spreads uphill west of Petaluma, Ca. on Friday, June 30, 2023. California is in the middle of a heat wave during the long fourth of July weekend.
An Iraqi woman fans her child during a power outage at their home in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, July, 6, 2023.
Tourists take shelter with umbrellas as another one enjoys an ice cream during a hot summer day at the Rome's Spanish Steps on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Tourists sip cold water as they shelter from a hot sunny afternoon near the Rome's Colosseum, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Zoologist Kris Marshall uses a water canon to help an elephant keep cool from the heat at the Dallas Zoo in Dallas, Friday, June 30, 2023.
A woman sprays her children with a water hose during a heat wave outside his home in the al Fadhil neighborhood in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, July, 6, 2023.
A man stands at the door of his house as waves caused by high tide hit the huts on the shore of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Youngster dive into the Bosphorus next to Karakoy ferry terminal on a hot summer day in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
A man dives into the water from a platform at the Tranco reservoir near Beas de Segura, Jaen, in southern Spain, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
A woman carries her dog through a water fountain on the Halifax waterfront in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Visitors wear sun hats and carry umbrellas as they leave the Forbidden City on a hot day in Beijing, Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Construction worker Fernando Padilla wipes his face as he works in the heat, Friday, June 30, 2023 in Nashville, Tennesse, USA.
A man uses an umbrella to shield himself from the afternoon sun in Manila, Philippines on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
People enjoy high tide waves on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
A woman uses a fan to cool a child as they sit on a bench at Qianmen pedestrian shopping street on a hot day in Beijing, Thursday, June 29, 2023.