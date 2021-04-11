'How Disconnected Do You Have To Be?': Trudeau Slams Opposition For Climate Change Denial

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday lambasted his conservatives and Tories at a virtually held Liberal convention asserting that the issue of climate change “is real”. "How disconnected do you have to be to refuse to admit climate change is real, even as people’s basements flood and wildfires tear through communities?” the Canadian Prime Minister asked in a keynote speech during the 3-day event attended by more than 4,000 delegates. Trudeau took aim at the Conservative leader Erin O’Toole, accusing his party leaders, saying that they are “unable to grasp” the actions that are immediately needed to prepare for what’s after the pandemic.

Speaking at the LIVE streamed Liberal Party policy convention, the Liberal Canadian leader said, "While we are fighting to end the pandemic, we must prepare for what comes after,” referring to deteriorating climate conditions. Further, he encouraged the Climate activists to “reach out” to the Conservative members “disillusioned” by his party’s stance on the environmental issues. "Phone up a friend who has a different perspective, and maybe didn't vote for us in the past. Perhaps they're feeling disenchanted. Perhaps they're feeling left behind because they know climate change is real," Trudeau said, lambasting Conservatives’ convention on climate vote.

Together, we can choose a brighter future. Together, we can keep supporting each other and build the kind of tomorrow we all want to see. Tune in to #LIB2021 as I speak about building that future with each and every one of you: https://t.co/pBwiGq4DqS — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 10, 2021

In his 20-minute virtual address, the Canadian Prime Minister also launched an attack on the Conservative party stating that it would have restricted Canada's emergency relief benefit (CERB) from unanimously passing the House of Commons. He described the CERD as a "lifeline for millions of people during the worst economic crisis in a century." Conservatives had argued earlier that such a scheme for COVID-19 relief would threaten the country’s work ethic and will instill reluctance among the young Canadian workforce to get back to work. Trudeau, in his address in a separate instance, asked, “How disconnected do you have to be to flirt with disinformation on public health,” objecting to Conservatives’ viewpoint saying, that the “reality is very different.”

Trudeau’s remarks come as earlier Canada’s Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson held a panel discussion about the green-friendly shift of the Canadian economy to tackle climate change. Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan had accused Tories of opposing the Trudeau party’s environmental policies, saying Tories have “stuck their head in the sand.” Meanwhile, another Liberal MP Marci Ien from Trudeau’s party accused Conservatives for “refusing to admit [climate change is] even real.” In his speech, Trudeau reminded, that his team is focused on “building back better for the middle class and people working hard to join it while taking climate action to create good jobs and keep our economy growing.”

Canada's SSC rules in favour of carbon tax

Only last month, Canada’s Supreme Court ruled in favour of Trudeau’s carbon pricing policy or carbon tax stating that climate change is a threat to the country. The court upheld the legality of the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act (GGPPA) to meet the country’s emission reduction targets under the Paris Agreement. The SCC's ruled that Trudeau’s Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act (the "GGPPA") is constitutional, as it added that the federal government is allowed to move forward with its plan to ensure each of the Canadian provinces has a price on carbon to curb greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions. The GGPPA requires all Canadian territorial governments to establish a pollution pricing scheme binding "minimum national standards" per tonne of carbon dioxide which will efficiently address the climate change crisis. "Together, we have accomplished a lot of things, but the work is far from being finished," Trudeau told the panel as the country speculates his party’s electoral campaign in months ahead.

(Image Credit: AP)