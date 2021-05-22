'How Do I Solve This?': Indian-origin Man Asked To Move House By 1 Meter In New Zealand

In an incident that is equal part tragic and bizarre, an Indian origin man in New Zealand has been sued by a developer for building his home in the “wrong place”. According to New Zealand Herald, Deepak Lal contracted a construction company Pinnacle Homes to build his house in Auckland. However, the firm made what is being termed as a “cardinal mistake” and constructed the three-bedroom house just one meter out of the designated area. As a result, the property was made right on the neighbour’s boundary.

As it turns out, Lal now faces a hefty fine of NZ$315,000 or INR 1.65 crore if he fails to do the impossible task of moving his house back. The fine has been levied by Development Company C94 Development, which owns the neighbouring house. However, the Indian national has argued that his building’s structural plans were approved by Auckland Council and therefore it is the council, and not him, who is at fault.

'Nighmare'

Describing his agony to New Zealand Herald, Lal said that the whole situation has become a “nightmare”. I wake up in the middle of the night and think, 'How am I going to solve this?'” Lal told the newspaper. Lal believes that the error has been made in the “design stage “ as the construction was rightly approved by the surveyor.

Earlier this year, a British developer was asked to tear down his luxurious Chateau in France. Patrick Diter had spent nearly $70 million on his custom-built mansion in the southeastern region of Provence. However, it was later found that it was illegal following which a French court has given him the time of 18 months to demolish his ornate castle.

The mansion which sprawls over 32,000-square-foot was custom designed by Diter who spared no expense. According to NY Post, the house comes with two helipads, a saltwater swimming pool, a medieval cloister, a bell tower and a greenhouse, plus 17 acres of gardens, vineyards, olive groves and lily ponds. It has been used as a TV set, rented out as a wedding venue and vacation house, each with rates between $300 to $1,000 a night (INR 21,878 to 72,927).

Representative Image/Pixabay