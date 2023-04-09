Hungary Plans To Tighten Control On Ukrainian Grain Transit, Intends To Reintroduce Fees

According to Hungarian Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy, Hungary has opted to strengthen its monitoring of the transit of Ukrainian grain through its territory to ensure that the shipments reach their intended destinations rather than remaining in Central European markets, reported Russian news agency TASS.

On Saturday, Hungarian Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy announced that controls on the transit of Ukrainian grain through Hungary would be strengthened to ensure that the supplies reach their intended destinations rather than being sold on Central European markets. Nagy has also suggested the reinstatement of customs fees and quotas on Ukrainian grain, citing the need to protect the interests of European farmers who are suffering losses due to Ukrainian food being sold at dumping prices in EU markets.

"The European Commission said no to the general reinstatement of customs duties (fees) on Ukrainian agricultural products," so Hungary is taking the initiative "to re-introduce customs duties and quantitative limits on a group of products, imports of Ukrainian grain and oilseeds, at least temporarily," he said.

Hungary will also "continue to strengthen the inspection of imports, paying special attention to transit shipments in order to ensure that shipments designated for transit actually leave the country," Nagy said in a written statement circulated by his ministry.

Hungary, one of Ukraine's top exporters

Hungary is one of the top destinations for Ukrainian grain exports. According to the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, in the 2020/2021 marketing year (July-June), Hungary imported over 1.5 million tons of Ukrainian grain, making it the fourth-largest market for Ukrainian grain after Egypt, China, and Spain.

In terms of Hungary's role in Ukrainian grain exports, it is primarily that of a buyer and importer of grain. Hungarian companies and traders purchase Ukrainian grain to meet the demand of the country's livestock and feed industries, as well as for use in the production of food products.

It is worth noting that trade relations between Ukraine and Hungary have been strained in recent years due to political tensions over issues such as the treatment of ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine and Ukraine's language laws. However, despite these tensions, economic ties between the two countries have remained strong, including in the area of grain exports.