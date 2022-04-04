Earlier this month, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa imposed a nationwide emergency as his country plunged into the biggest economic crisis in its history. Just a few weeks prior to this, Pakistani lawmakers had passed a No-Confidence Motion against their Prime Minister Imran Khan, pushing the country to the brink of a political turmoil. Last year, the terror group Taliban toppled the government in Afghanistan while the military junta seized power in Myanmar. All the aforementioned developments point out one thing - the volatility of India's neighbourhood. Interestingly, India was also battered by protests and disasters, however, it successfully maintained its position and continues to stand firm on the principles of democracy.

Events that rocked India's neighbourhood in recent past

Sri Lanka- As a result of economic mismanagement by successive governments and several ill decisions, the country has now slipped into the worst economic crisis ever since its independence back in 1948. An acute shortage of foreign currency has left the Rajapaksa administration unable to pay for essential imports, thereby triggering a never-seen battle for basics. The country has also steeply devalued its currency last month, taking the value of the Sri Lankan Rupee to 294.83 US dollars (on Monday). All this has triggered massive protests in the country with people signalling that their patience has waned.

Pakistan- Late last month, a no-confidence motion was passed against the country's incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan. The parliamentary motion reminded everyone of the fact that no government has been able to complete its full term in the country’s history. As speculation for Pakistan’s next premier gained momentum, the Parliament dismissed the no-confidence motion, giving Khan two options-to go for a trust vote or hold fresh elections. At present, the country is battered by uncertainty as it gears to vote for its next leader in 90 days.

The President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, has approved the advice of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to dissolve the National Assembly under the Article 58 (1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 3, 2022

Myanmar- On February 1, 2021, Myanmar’s military (Tatmadaw) staged a coup d'etat, seizing power from the country's democratically elected administration. By appointing General Min Aung Hlaing, the military junta undermined the country’s hard-earned democratic freedom. What followed was mass protests and a violent crackdown which has led to over 1,723 deaths.

Notably, the military arrested the nation's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and a few other officials. The Myanmar Army justified the detentions in response to fraud in the 2020 November General Election wherein Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) secured a landslide victory. Marred by death and destruction, the South East Asian country is now being governed by Hlaing and a state of emergency has been imposed for one year.

Afghanistan- The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15, ending over two months of military blitz. Since then, a situation of conflict and crisis has shadowed the Central Asian country, pushing millions of residents on the brink of devastation. Not only has the power overhaul left more than 2.6 people seeking asylum, as per a report by UNHCR, but has also pushed the people who stayed back into poverty and hunger.