'How Many More Decades Needed'? Greta Thunberg Calls Out World Leaders Over Climate Change

On Monday, lashing out at world leaders over the issue of climate change, environmental activist Greta Thunberg said that the world leaders themselves talk about an existential climate emergency and yet instead of taking action, they set up hypothetical distance targets, way into the future.

"We understand that the world is very complex and that change doesn’t happen overnight. But you’ve now had more than three decades of blah blah blah. How many more do you need?"



My address to the World Economic Forum today. #wef2021 #DavosAgenda pic.twitter.com/Bhd9HJSHhp — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 25, 2021

While speaking at the Davos Agenda Summit, the climate activist stated that she doesn't belong to any political party so she won't bargain or negotiate. She just wants to remind about the emergency the world is in and the crisis that is being inflicted.

"The crisis that you continue to ignore. I am here to remind you of the promises that you have made to your children and grandchildren and to tell you that we are not willing to compromise on the minimum safety levels that still remain," reported ANI.

Mentioning the current scientific knowledge on climate change, she added that the climate and ecological crisis can no longer be solved within today's system. It's important to keep in mind this as countries, businesses and investors now rush forward to present their ambitious climate targets and commitments.

"The longer we avoid this uncomfortable truth and longer we pretend that we can solve the climate and ecological emergency without treating it as an emergency, the more precious time we will lose. And this is time we do not have," she said.

Thunberg talked about the emission targets set by world bodies and stated that today leaders across the world can be heard speaking of an existential climate emergency instead of taking any action in an emergency, they set up vague, hypothetical distance targets way ahead in the future. Targets are based on loopholes and incomplete numbers

"We understand that the world is a complex place and that change doesn't happen overnight. But you now have had more than three decades of blah blah blah. How many more do you need?" she asked.

Greta Thunberg Trolls Climate Change

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg celebrated her 18th birthday on January 3 by trolling climate change deniers on social media. Thunberg has been known for her sarcasm since coming onto the world stage at age 15 and yet again she shared a selfie of herself wearing a ‘Flat Mars Society’ shirt alongside a snarky caption. The teen climate activist thanked her followers for all the well-wishes and also made fun of those who have accused her in the past of being “controlled” by her parents. Thunberg’s caption took a hit at those who called her a pawn for others' agendas while her t-shirt made a mockery of the flat-earth society. Moreover, the print lettering on her t-shirt is also similar to Elon Musk’s "Occupy Mars" t-shirt slogan.

Thank you so much for all the well-wishes on my 18th birthday!



Tonight you will find me down at the local pub exposing all the dark secrets behind the climate- and school strike conspiracy and my evil handlers who can no longer control me!

I am free at last!! pic.twitter.com/w1VBG83VVN — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 3, 2021

(With ANI Inputs)