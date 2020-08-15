Independence Day: Police Departments Extend Greetings, Pledge To 'build A Better Tomorrow'

India is celebrating the 74th Independence Day today and police departments across the country are marking the special day in their own way. From the Mumbai police department to Bengaluru city police, social media handles of various law enforcement divisions lit up in orange, white and green. While Pune Rural police urged people to take a pledge to preserve the peace and unity of our great nation, Nagpur police took the opportunity to aware people about the importance of wearing face masks amid the ongoing pandemic.

"Carrying the national flag on a train without wearing a mask is not patriotism. Let's pledge this Independence Day; Let's free the country from Corona ..!" Nagpur police Tweeted. Meanwhile, Balrampur city police conducted flag hoisting ceremonies in all government offices and also administered the oath of untouchability and national unity. Mumbai police shared a graphic of colonial-era monuments with the Indian flag on top and wished a happy independence day to all.

Celebrating 73 years of an independent India - let’s resolve towards doing our bit and building a tomorrow that’s even better than today. #HappyIndependenceDay#IndependenceDay2020 pic.twitter.com/1MXfCQN57F — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 15, 2020

Independence Day celebrations

As the ritual goes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi before hoisting the Indian flag at the Red Fort, from where he also announced the vision for the next couple of years. PM Modi on Saturday addressed the nation on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day and talked about taking the optical fiber cable project to the six lakh untouched villages of India. As the Prime Minister addressed the nation, he asserted India's commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, adding that we have to move ahead from 'Make in India' to 'Make for World'. He highlighted the initiatives taken by the government in this regard. Prime Minister Modi also listed the achievements of his government and touched upon crucial points such as the electoral process in Jammu and Kashmir, COVID-19 vaccine, the recent LAC clash with China and India's foreign policy.

