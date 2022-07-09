How Shinzo Abe's Golden "Nehru Jacket" Symbolised His Warm Relations With India

While the world mourns the tragic demise of Japan's beloved leader Shinzo Abe, a UAE-based Indian businessman recollected the unforgettable memory of the former Japanese Prime Minister, who in 2015, appreciated his gift — a golden beige "Nehru jacket".

Abe, 67, was assassinated on Friday on a street in Western Japan when a gunman opened fire at him from behind while he delivered a campaign speech. Abe was Japan’s longest-serving PM before stepping down in 2020 due to health reasons.

As the shocking news spread, Shamsheer Vayalil, the Founder and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, was reminded of his 2015 business trip to New Delhi that coincided with Abe’s official three-day visit to India to strengthen India-Japan bilateral ties.

Shamsheer got a rare opportunity to meet Abe on the first day of his trip to discuss medical technology cooperation opportunities with Japan. Ahead of the meeting, Shamsheer remembered reading about Abe’s paternal grandfather, former Japanese Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi. He was introduced to India's Parliament by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru saying, “This is the Prime Minister of Japan, the country I respect the most.”

'He didn't want to take it off'

The memory of reading about Abe’s grandfather inspired Dr. Shamsheer to present a golden beige-coloured Nehru jacket to the Japanese leader.

“He was intrigued when he saw the golden beige jacket and said ‘let us try it on now’. He asked me to help him put the jacket over his white shirt. He then happily posed for a photo wearing it. He didn’t remove the jacket even when I left, making it seem like a symbol of friendship between India and Japan,” Dr. Shamsheer recalled.

The next day, Shinzo Abe visited Varanasi along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The highlight of the day was when both the leaders participated together in the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. During the event, Abe was dressed in the same jacket over a black shirt.

When the images of Abe walking towards the Ghat for the ceremony appeared on TV, Shamsheer's heart swelled with pride, seeing the extent to which his gift was appreciated.

“While it is customary to give gifts to our guests, it fills our hearts when they accept the gifts wholeheartedly. I was happy and proud to see him wear the jacket as a symbol of the India-Japan relationship during this significant visit,” said Shamsheer.

(With inputs from PTI)