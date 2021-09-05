HRW Calls For Immediate Action On Humanitarian Crisis In Afghanistan, Aid For Afghans

After the Taliban took control of Kabul, the Afghan nationals who did not leave the country are now facing hunger and severe health issues. In view of the ongoing crisis, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged other countries to take immediate action and provide necessary aid to the people of Afghanistan. In a statement, the HRW stated that donor governments need to create a coordinated plan of action to address other issues, including education, the banking system, and other critical needs that require the cooperation of the Taliban regime, who are currently depriving women and girls of their basic human rights.

The Human Rights group highlighted that Afghanistan is not able to function due to a lack of funding. The country is facing a massive crisis because trade, humanitarian assistance, and other assistance provided by the UN agencies and non-governmental organisations have been stopped on the grounds of security concerns, legal uncertainties, and staff evacuations. Meanwhile, the UN agencies have warned about the looming danger of a "humanitarian catastrophe" in the country and have also asked donor governments to increase their assistance and funds to the country, which is witnessing an emergency-like situation. Notably, the US and EU have stated that they will continue providing humanitarian aid to the war-torn country, reported news agency ANI.

HRW associate Asia director Patricia Gossman said, "Donor governments are understandably uneasy about providing assistance and funding to Afghanistan under the Taliban given their terrible human rights record and newly emerging abuses. To prevent a dire situation from becoming even worse, donors should urgently agree to support international agencies and nongovernmental groups that can provide emergency aid for food, health, and education, and create a plan to address assistance directly involving the Taliban," he added.

After the hardline-Islamist group hijacked the country, Afghanistan is facing a massive economic collapse. As a result, the prices of food commodities, medical aids, and other essentials have risen dramatically. While all banks and other government institutes remain closed, the country is witnessing a severe crisis. Almost every country has halted most of its assistance and trade with the new Afghanistan regime. Moreover, the Central Bank of Afghanistan has also been ousted from the international banking system and access to the country's foreign currency reserves, said the Human Rights group. "Afghanistan is now facing an economic crisis that affects the basic needs of millions of Afghans. Donors need to urgently address the difficult task of ensuring emergency support reaches Afghans in greatest need while not facilitating Taliban abuses," said Gossman.

