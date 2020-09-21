HSBC Shares Decline After ICIJ Report On Fraudulent Transactions

HSBC Holdings Plc recorded a drop in its shares after reports emerged that it could be named in the Chinese list of "unreliable entities". The global lender recorded a drop of more than four percent at one point, which is an unseen level of the plunge in the recent past. The shares of the London-based bank slid after the Global Times reported that the Chinese Communist Party may name the bank in the list of entities deemed as a national threat.

Shares plunge

According to Bloomberg, the HSBC closed the day at HK$29.30, lowest since the financial crisis of 2008. HSBC has recorded a drop of 52 percent this year, worst since the mid-1990s. The Chinese list was enough to make the matter worse when the bank was named in a report published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists on lenders who allowed fraudsters to transfer millions of dollars across the globe even after knowing about the US imposed penalties on the institutions they were linked to.

Banny Lam, head of research at CEB International Investment Corp told Bloomberg on September 21 that it would become difficult for the bank to do business in China if it is named in the Chinese list of unreliable entities, which he said is very likely since Global Times published the report, a mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party.

Meanwhile, other banks named in the ICIJ report also recorded a huge plunge as Standard Chartered Plc saw a decline of 6.2 percent in Hong Kong and 5.7 percent in London. Citigroup Inc, JP Morgan Chase & Co. Deutsche Bank AG also recorded a decline in their shares since the report emerged.

