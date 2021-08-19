Huawei CFO Extradition Hearing Ends In Canada; Judge To Pronounce Order On October 21

A British Columbia Canadian judge on Wednesday reserved her decision in the extradition case of Huawei Senior Executive Meng Wanzhou. The judge concluded by saying that the date for the decision will be stated later after the Canadian Justice Department lawyer said that there is enough evidence against Meng to prove her dishonesty.

Meng Wanzhou extradition case reserved

Reserving the decision on the extradition of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer for Huawei Technologies, Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes, has moved the next hearing to October 21 and will on that day announce the decision regarding the extradition of the executive.

The last day of hearing saw intense arguments by both sides. While Meng's lawyers continued arguing about not having enough evidence to justify her extradition, on the other hand, the Canadian Justice Department emphasized having relevant evidence against her.

Speaking against Meng, the Justice Department lawyer Robert Frater said that they have a strong case against her. Meng was partially truthful about Skycom being controlled by Huawei, he added.

What is Huawei extradition case?

Chief FInancial Officer for the Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies, Meng was arrested at the Vancouver airport in 2018 after she was charged with being dishonest to HSBC Bank about Huawei's relationship with the Hong Kong shell company called Skycom. This had put the bank at risk of violating US sanctions against Iran followed by financial losses and damage to their reputation.

Since then, the US government has been demanding the extradition of Meng for facing fraud charges. However, this case has also affected the relationship between China and Canada. China has been acting against officials for Canada since the arrest of Meng.

Huawei CFO Meng is currently free on bail and is living in a mansion in Vancouver.

(Image Credits: AP)