Huge Blast At German Chemical Site Injures Many; Around 5 People Feared Missing

In a massive explosion in a German factory, around 5 workers went missing while several were left injured. The blast occurred on Tuesday in the chemical industrial park in the city of Leverkusen, about 13 miles north of Cologne city. The Chempark industrial park was run by operator Currenta. As per a statement by Currenta, the explosion had occurred around 9:40 am and the reason behind it is not known yet. Reportedly, the explosion took place at a waste disposable incineration plant. Several staffers were hurt, with at least two seriously injured and five still missing, Currenta informed.

German Chemical Site blast

The officials said that the blast extended the fire at a solvent storage tank nearby and it took several hours to put it out. The team of rescuers and firefighters from nearby Cologne continued efforts to put out the fire. A large party of police, firefighters and rescue crews were deployed to the scene.

Post the German chemical site blast, a huge column of smoke swelled out from the site and thus officials have asked the residents to not move out from their houses. The videos from the incident have been doing rounds on social media. In the footage, a thick cloud rising out of the building can be seen.



Huge explosion at German chemical factory, local population told to stay indoors. https://t.co/ZlP6u1VBej — TCharles (@TCharlesOsborne) July 27, 2021

A team of pollution control experts were also deployed at the area amid concerns that the smoke coming from the site could pose a health risk. Germany’s Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance has classified the incident as an “extreme threat”.

They wrote on Facebook: “The situation in Leverkusen-Wiesdof is still confusing at the moment. We are on-site with many police forces and we are clarifying the situation. There are several injured people.” Apart from this, the Police department of Cologne city tweeted that they were closing several motorways in the nearby area because of "major damage". They also urged drivers to avoid driving in the area and circulated the message that all the citizens should remain indoors and keep all windows and doors closed as a precaution".



(Image: Twitter/ @TCharlesosborne)