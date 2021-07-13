Huge Explosion At Chemical Plant In Bangkok; CCTV Captures Shattered Windows; Watch

A video of the aftermath of a massive explosion at a chemical factory on the outskirts of Bangkok went viral. The footage captured the force of the explosion, which blasted windows into smithereens and scattered glass fragments over the road. The deafening noise of the blast in prompted Bangkok's main airport terminal to vacate the area.

The entire area was illuminated soon after the windows were smashed, probably as the fire soared upwards in the sky via the clouds of smoke at the blast site, according to CCTV footage from the explosion on July 5.

As the video of the blast was uploaded in a youtube channel, people began commenting on the intensity of the explosioon. WildHaifa, a user, stated, “Omg I hope no one was hurt.”

Another commenter, dm7097, pondered how awful Thailand's building codes may be. "I mean, the whole window (frame and all) literally fell out of the wall!!"

It took firefighters more than 24 hours to bring the Bangkok explosion under control. An overhead view of the blast location, provided on the official Twitter account of Bangkok Post, an English-language daily in Thailand, revealed nothing except for debris.

A Bangkok Post employee, Aree Thongboonrawd, said she heard "a big bang" and mistook it for "a huge lightning bolt." She even mistook sirens for “a plane crash” when she heard them.

The explosion injured at least 45 individuals, including firefighters. As the fire burned, rescuers were forced to evacuate 2,000 inhabitants to makeshift shelters.