Huge Ice Sheet Smashes Into Windscreen Of Car In US, Watch Video

In a terrifying moment, a massive sheet of ice slipped from a moving lorry and smashed into a car's windscreen. The dramatic footage by the car’s dashcam captured the exact minute when the ice-sheet travelled through the lorry and shattered a Peugeot 3008’s windscreen. Watch the video here:

It only damaged the car

Laura Smith, who is a nurse at Coventry hospital was driving home from work when her car got hit by ice in the M6. The 26-year old said that she finds herself lucky to be alive after being able to get a handle on the vehicle given that ice slipped from the lorry’s roof and smashed into her vehicle’s windscreen. Fortunately, she was able to stay away from any other accidents, as reported by International media.

While talking to the international media, she said that she was driving in the fast lane of the motorway. She added that she feels fortunate that the only damage that was done was to the vehicle. She further said that she feels lucky to still be alive and that it was scary to even think about the things that could have happened. She revealed that she was in shock when the event happened adding that it all happened very quickly and that she was very panicked. Luckily, the Warwickshire Police patrol vehicle was operating behind Ms Smith when the accident occurred and the cops escorted her residence following the accident.

In a similar accident, footage showed an articulated truck pushing a Volkswagen GTi that is stuck sideways on its front grille and bumper in Western Ave stretch of the A40 in London. The shocking video showed, other vehicles honking their horns in a bid to save the driver trapped inside of the black car while Britsh singer Ellie Goulding, driving alongside the terrifying collision attempts to get the trucker's attention.