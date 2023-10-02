Huge number of Hongkongers witness National Day fireworks show after five years

Hundreds of thousands of people reached Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour to celebrate the National Day fireworks on Sunday, October 1. The fireworks show has returned after five years of waiting marked by social unrest and the Covid-19 pandemic. The display of fireworks took place for 23 minutes which highlighted the citywide festivities for the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

According to the Police, more than 430,000 people lined both sides of the harbour to watch the fireworks light up the night sky. “The fireworks symbolise the city’s complete recovery from the pandemic after overcoming the pandemic and its strides into a better future," said Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu just before the fireworks show, reported South China Morning Post. The day is also celebrated by a formal reception and flag-raising ceremony in the morning and an official variety show in the evening. Notably, this would be the first National Day since China relaxed pandemic controls, and also coincides with the mid-autumn Festival holiday, which has resulted in a significant uptick in the number of travellers within the country.

Hong Kong to witness fireworks after five years

Among the witnesses, there was a 7-year-old Sofia who said, “It was so beautiful". She also said that she loved all the colours. Meanwhile, her father said that he felt that it was important for his daughter to witness the momentous occasion. “It’s a very important day for my country, and I want her to be happy,” said the 63-year-old retiree, reported SCMP. Another witness who saw the fireworks from Tsim Sha Tsui, Alan Hon said that it was worth getting there three hours early to watch the display. “I loved the finale and the part where fireworks went off rapidly in sync with the music,” said Alan while sharing his experience.

Epic National Day Fireworks display tonight @ #HongKong SAR. Celebrating 74th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China pic.twitter.com/DO2JgHrDaE — Holden Chow (@holden_chow) October 1, 2023

City leader shares Hong Kong's future

On the occasion, city leader Lee emphasised the opportunities offered by mainland China and pledged to roll out measures in his policy address on October 25 to improve livelihoods and boost the economy. The address by the city leader came in the morning, hours before the fireworks show on October 1. On Hong Kong's future, he expressed optimism in a speech that sought to galvanise residents. he said that the city would scale new heights with unity and diligence in an ever-changing environment that presented opportunities and challenges.

“Hong Kong people have weathered a number of storms and can withstand any test. They are full of ideas, creative, flexible and agile. They have turned crises into opportunities and always make Hong Kong more successful and outstanding than before,” Lee said at a reception as part of celebrations for the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, reported People's China Daily. Further, he added, " Let’s be united and work together – for the building of China into a great country through Chinese modernisation, for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and for the long‑term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.”

