Human Brain Packed In Jar Seized By Officials At US-Canada Border

An undocumented human brain was seized on Friday at the Canada-US border after an unidentified person from Canada tried to pass it across country borders, international media reported. The US Customs and Border Protection officers found the organ at Port Huron port in Michigan in a Canadian mail truck.

‘Antique Teaching Specimen’

According to media reports, the officials while examining a Canadian mail truck discovered a package labelled as ‘Antique Teaching Specimen.’ On further investigation, they found a human brain “without any paperwork or documentation in support of its lawful entry.” According to a press release, the brain was shipped from Toronto and was destined for Kenosha, Wisconsin.

According to reports, it is unlawful to import biological material without permits in the US. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) import permit programme regulates the importation of infectious biological materials that could cause disease in humans. An application to the CDC is required for mailing biological agents, vectors of human disease or live bats in the US.

Area Port Director Michael Fox told international media that individuals looking to import shipments, such as this, need to remember that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a strict Import Permit Program that must be adhered to. He added this is just another great example of just one of the many things CBP officers do to protect our nation on a daily basis.

