Human Ken Doll Comes Out As Transgender Woman, To Undergo Gender Realignment Surgery

Rodrigo Alves, known as Human Ken Doll, after spending £500,000 ($650,000) on surgery, came out as a transgender woman. Speaking to a British weekly, the reality TV star said it was an amazing feeling to tell the world that she is a girl. Alves said that she will continue with the surgeries to complete the transition, including gender realignment surgery.

Alves, who likes to be called Roddy, said that she always had a feminine brain but now her body matches her mind. Roddy revealed that she will have a penile inversion operation and will get her testicles removed as the final step. The processes will also include removal of Adam’s apple and face feminisation surgery. Roddy revealed that she has been living as a woman for the last three months behind closed doors. She also said that she likes going to nice hair salons and getting nails, eyebrows and eyelashes done.

Fake six-pack muscles

Last year, she underwent surgery to remove her fake six-pack and decided to put it into her hip so that she can have a 'Brazilian Bum Lift'. The former Big Brother star decided to go ahead with the drastic step for a show on a German television channel. In an interview with a global media outlet, Alves said that the six-pack didn't match the rest of his body and started to look a bit 'silly'.

The surgery was performed by Doctor Serkan Balt, who reportedly performed the five-hour-long liposuction procedure that removed her fake abdominal muscles. The doctors removed around three to five litres of fat throughout the whole process and that fat implanted in her hips in order to provide her with a bigger hip. She went on to say that she sees all her plastic surgeries as an evolution. She also added that she never wanted to look like a Ken Doll or to be a Ken Doll but just wanted to be unique and to show the world that in life anything is possible.

