Jars Containing Human Organ Dating Back 50 Years Found In Florida House

Jars of preserved human tongues dating back 50 years and other human remains were reportedly discovered hidden in a northern Florida house. The remains were found stored in huge white containers with name and date inscribed on it. They were discovered in a crawlspace, under the floorboards of a house in Gainsville, Brywood neighbourhood off NW 16th Avenue during the inspection of home’s foundation, confirmed reports.

According to the reports, at least six to eight jars preserved formaldehyde and body parts, including the human tongue, and one jar was suspected to contain a human foetus. The house was previously owned by Ronald A. Baughman, a former researcher at the University of Florida, College of dentistry.

Home inspector informed the police

The gruesome discovery reportedly unravelled after a man claiming to be a home inspector informed the police about the jars. The Police have allotted the jars to medical examiners for further inspection. It is now being determined whether the jars are connected to the research of the previous owner, confirmed reports.

Baughman’s ex-wife, however, claimed, that her husband specialised in head and neck and preserved specimens in the house. The claims are yet to be verified by the Police, as per the reports. The retired professor published the studies in the 1950s and 1960s, when the laws and research regulations were different, mentioned the ex-wife to the media.

The inspector took to Reddit to narrate the horrifying incident stating, "Today I was inspecting a crawl space for foundation issues.” He continued, “I discovered 8-10 plastic jars. I looked at them and noticed masking tape with a single name on each”. He further added, “Inside I saw a plastic bag. I removed the bag and almost immediately realized it was actually a small infant child.” The unidentified man also shared footage of the container to Reddit which stored human tongues.

