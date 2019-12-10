Human Rights Day 2019: History, Significance And Message By UN Leaders

Every year, December 10 is marked with the celebration of Human Rights Day worldwide because it is about the empowerment of all. It came into existence in 1948 when the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted by the United Nations. It was a 'milestone document' as it proclaimed inalienable rights which every human being is entitled to regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or another opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or another status. As this day marks its 71st anniversary, the UN has declared the theme of 2019 as 'Youth Standing Up for Human Rights'.

Human Rights Day Theme

The Human Rights Declaration is not considered to be a binding document, nearly 60 human rights instruments were inspired to make a common standard of human rights in one day. It is also published in nearly 500 languages and is also the most translated document in the world. This year, to mark the declaration, the UN has drawn importance to the participation of youth in achieving sustainable development for all. Furthermore, according to UNHR, it is the young people who can play a crucial role in positive change in the world.

Human Rights is also the heart of the Sustainable Development Goals as, without human dignity, sustainable development is unachievable. Young people in the world are often marginalized and encounter difficulties when it comes to access of their rights because of their age. The Human Right council this year plans to uphold the youth's rights and empowering them to better know and claim their rights. This according to UN will generate benefits globally because youth has been major drivers of political, economic, and social transformation.

Message by UN leaders

Because this year, the UN has decided to celebrate the role of young leaders, UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres acknowledged the young people in the world, who are standing up for their nation and general human rights.

Guterres said, “Globally, young people are marching, organizing, and speaking out: For the right to a healthy environment…For the equal rights of women and girls…To participate in decision-making…And to express their opinions freely…On this International Day, I call on everyone to support and protect young people who are standing up for human rights.

Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights' Message stressed on the importance of raising voices for the creation of future of peace, justice and development. She also said that in 2019, the world has witnessed 'tremendous activism'. She also believes that young people worldwide are currently 'working for hope'. Bachelet laid the importance of future livelihood which depends on mobilising across the world.

Bachelet said, “This is about our future, our livelihoods, our freedoms, our security and our environment. We need to mobilise across the world–peacefully and powerfully – to advance a world of rights, dignity and choice for everyone. With renewed determination, we all need to stand up for human rights.”

The UN General Assembly President, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said on this day that Human Rights are the foundation of peace, development, and justice. Bande also thinks that the active engagement of the young people are the centre of achieving stable society and therefore, the idealism of youth shall be utilized.

Bande said, “We have to utilize the idealism of youth and empower them to stand up for equal rights and fair treatment of everyone everywhere. Human rights are for everyone. We need to ensure that youth have the right to participate in decision-making and have their voices heard. "

