Human Rights Situation In Belarus 'still Catastrophic And Getting Worse': UN Experts

In Belarus, the human rights situation has hit a catastrophic low as the condition of civil society has deteriorated rapidly at unprecedented levels since 2020, a new damning UN report has found. Minsk has been implementing the deliberate State policy of “purging civic space” of its last dissenting elements as the regime has taken a "totalitarian turn," Anaïs Marin, UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Belarus, outlined in the report published on July 5.

"The situation [in Belarus] remains catastrophic," Marin noted. "Unfortunately, it is getting worse all the time." "The lack of accountability for human rights violations is fuelling a climate of fear among the victims and their families," she stressed.

On Wednesday, the UN Human Rights Council launched an interactive dialogue with the Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide. An interactive dialogue was also commenced with the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of deteriorating human rights situation in Belarus. The council focused on the thematic report involving human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, as well as Belarusian citizens’ right to development.

'Arbitrary detentions over politically motivated charges'

Belarus has been imposing incessant curbs on the freedoms and rights of the pro-democracy citizens, as well as has carried out repression against the independent media and trade unions. The Belarusian government has also instated restrictions on the academic freedom of Belarusian citizens since raging political demonstrations have reverberated across Europe. As many as 1,500 individuals have been detained arbitrarily over politically motivated charges, the independent media is criticised as "extremist organisations" and academic freedom is "systematically attacked," UN Special Rapporteur Marin stressed, adding that on average, Minsk made 17 arbitrary arrests on a daily basis since 2020.

"I have good reason to believe that conditions of detention are deliberately made harsher for those convicted on political grounds, by placing them in disciplinary cells for minor breaches of prison rules," UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Belarus said.

Between 2020 and 2021, the eastern European country witnessed mass political demonstrations and protests against the ruling government of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. The latter’s ruling regime has been labelled as the “last dictatorship in Europe” by the revolting crowd that opposes his unending victory in the country’s every presidential election since the collapse of the former Soviet Union in1990s. A swathe of Belarusian who protested in favour of the “free and fair elections” within the country has been since jailed.

United Nations appointed an independent expert to monitor the country’s civil and human rights situation, revealing instances of violation since 2021. UN’s Human Rights Council has since insisted that the Belarusian authorities “immediately end their policy of repression" and “fully respect legitimate aspirations” of the Belarusian population since the disputed elections of August 2020 in which Lukashenko was worn in for the sixth term.

Belarusian police launched a crackdown against the pro-democracy Belarusians. Credit: AP

Special Adviser to United Nations Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide, Alice Wairimu Nderitu, accused the Lukashenko-led administration of using digital technology for surveillance and harassment of the pro-democracy Belarusian citizens. This has led to the “exponential spread of online hate speech, often instrumentalised for political gain, that fomented division, violence, and in the most serious cases, atrocity crimes,” according to the OCHA report.

Belarusian police officers detain protesters during a rally. Credit: AP

The Council derided the Belarusian government for not acting early to prevent the death of the migrants and asylum seekers in transit at sea, not gauging the constituted risk factors, and labelling such actions as deliberate and one that came with no accountability. “The imperative to prevent genocide was legal and moral,” the report said, adding that there has been violence and discrimination based on identity, hate speech and systematic violations of fundamental rights against civilian populations.

Opposition activist Nina Baginskaya, 73, center, struggles with police during a Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk. Credit: AP

"Freedom of opinion is being hampered through ideological control and disciplinary measures, as part of a systematic attack on freedom of expression, media freedom, and academic freedom,"UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Belarus, Marin noted.

Anti-war actions led to numerous detentions and arrests

UN Special Rapporteur told the Human Rights Council that there have been acts of repression, stifling of voices, freedom and expression, and opinions were challenged if Belarusian attempted to speak against war in Ukraine; or even questioned Minsk’s role in the aggression. "I am particularly concerned that anti-war actions led to numerous detentions and arrests, some on charges of planning terrorist attacks-a crime that can now be punished by death," the Special Rapporteur told Human Rights Council.

"The lack of accountability for human rights violations that have been taking place since the 2020 crackdown on peaceful protesters fosters a climate of fear among victims and their families, notably fear of retaliation for cooperating with UN human rights mechanisms,” she furthermore added.

The latter also called on the international community to back the UN mechanisms and initiatives to gather evidence on the human rights violations, and cases of crimes against humanity involving torture, summary execution, enforced disappearance and deportation. UN Special Rapporteur urged the Belarusian government to fulfil its international human rights obligations. "Truth, justice and reparation for victims of human rights violations are necessary conditions for the country and its people to thrive," Marin stressed.