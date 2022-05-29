Humanitarian Crisis Is Constant Source Of Concern In Africa: AU Commission Chairperson

African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat claimed that in Africa, humanitarian crisis is a constant cause of concern, during his speech at the AU Extraordinary Humanitarian Summit and Pledging Conference on Friday. Mahamat stressed that Africa's humanitarian emergencies are geographically dispersed and have become a constant source of concern. As part of the AU Extraordinary Humanitarian Summit and Pledging Conference, African leaders gathered in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea's capital on Friday to discuss long-term answers to the continent's present humanitarian difficulties.

Mahamat stated that in 2022, 113 million people are expected to be in need of emergency assistance in the 15 AU member countries that are the most affected. He further stated that the East and Horn of Africa are home to 4.5 million refugees, with more than 75% of them affected by food ration cuts in 2021. He also claimed that food needs in the East and Horn of Africa have increased by 70% in the last two years, and more than 25 million people are food insecure. AU Commission Chairperson also said that 58 million people in West and Central Africa are food insecure, which is the largest number since 2016.

Two million internally displaced persons in Central Africa

In Central Africa, there are two million internally displaced persons (IDPs). Mahamat said that this figure implies a 30% increase over 2020 and does not include the five million displaced people in the Lake Chad Basin. He went on to say that more than 14 million people in North Africa require humanitarian help, stating, "The picture is not bright. Far from it." He added that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Africa's humanitarian situation is exacerbated by the devastation of refugee empowerment attempts.

According to ANI, AU Commission Chairperson also told African leaders at the high-level humanitarian meeting. "The paradox of humanitarianism lies in the discrepancy between the urgent nature of the situations of human distress to be taken care of and the poignant need to defer this care because of the lack of or insufficient financial resources," African leaders urged for enhanced mobilization to address the humanitarian crisis in the continent that has displaced millions and left over 280 million people malnourished.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: @HE.Moussa Faki Mahamat/Facebook