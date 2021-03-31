'Humanitarian Disaster': Rainforest Destruction Saw Sharp Increase In 2020

The rate at which the world’s forests are being destroyed has sharply increased last year, with at least 42,000 sq km of tree cover lost in key tropic regions, a joint report by the University of Maryland and Global Forest Watch revealed. Additionally, it also said that the total loss in 2020 was well above the average of the last 20 years and the third-highest since 2002. The green cover annihilation was maximum in tropical regions including the already endangered Amazon rainforests.

The loss was particularly severe in humid tropical primary forests, such as the Amazon, Congo, those in Southeast Asia. The tropics, which serve as major carbon sinks and vital ecosystem sustainers, lost about 12.2 million hectares. Out of the total, 4.2 million hectares consisted of humid primary forests. The loss amounted to a direct 12 per cent rise from the destruction recorded in 2019.

Brazil forested land fared worst, with 1.7 million hectares destroyed, an increase of about a quarter in the previous year. President Jair Bolsonaros’ role in increased deforestation in Amazon and surging forest fires served as the top reasons for the same. While Amazon forests gained global attention, scientists expressed equal concerns about Pantanal wetlands. About a third is estimated to have been hit by fires last year, with devastating effects on biodiversity.

The report also pointed out that wealthier countries were not immune to deforestation either. Germany, which possesses nearly 11.4 million hectares of forest area, witnesses a threefold increase in their loss since 2018. The increase was largely due to damage from bark beetles feasting on trees made vulnerable by the hot and dry weather brought by global heating. Meanwhile, Australia also saw a ninefold increase in the loss of tree cover over the past two years. Apart from the devastating forest fires, the island's extreme weather conditions also served as primary reasons for the same.

Image: glad.umd.edu

Conditions better in South-east Asia

Meanwhile, Southeast Asian nations of Indonesia and Malaysia claimed a slow but steady victory against deforestation. Tree loss in Indonesia in 2020 fell for the fourth year in a row, down from a peak in 2016. Malaysia, which has lost about a third of its primary forest since the 1970s, has also recently succeeded in reducing deforestation, with tougher laws on illegal logging.

Image Credits: Associated Press