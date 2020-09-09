Study: Humans Responsible For 96% Of Mammal Extinctions Over 126,000 Years

Scientists have found humans to be responsible for the biodiversity crisis and species extinctions since the Late Pleistocene period onwards. In a new study published in the Science Advances journal, it was found that 96 percent of mammal extinctions over 126,000 years ago were caused due to human activities. Megafauna species such as the woolly rhinos and mammoths were eradicated due to the climatic alterations, for which humans were responsible. As many as 558 mammal species will further be driven to extinction by the year 2100, the scientists in the research found. The findings negate the primitive theories that purported Ice Age cycles were the main cause of most prehistoric mammal extinctions.

“Several lines of evidence support the hypothesis that the observed overlap of human arrival times and extinction rate increases most likely represents a true causality rather than a result of external factors affecting both events,” the study revealed.

In the study, co-author Daniele Silvestro said,” We find essentially no evidence for climate-driven extinctions during the past 126,000 years. Instead, we found that human impact explains 96% of all mammal extinctions during that time.” He added, "However, current human-caused climate change is a novel phenomenon with different pressures, and together with fragmented habitats, poaching, and other human-related threats, it poses a large risk for many species.” At least 351 mammals were studied from the Late Pleistocene epoch period, some 12,000 years ago, including the mammoths, saber-toothed cats, and giant ground sloths.

Lead author Tobias Andermann, of the University of Gothenburg said, ”We can save hundreds if not thousands of species from extinction with more targeted and efficient conservation strategies.”

“But in order to achieve this, we need to increase our collective awareness about the looming escalation of the biodiversity crisis and take action in combating this global emergency,” he added in the report.

Human colonization patterns

The researchers claimed that the extinction rate shifts in mammals identified, largely coincided with human colonization patterns. Scientists used a Bayesian correlation model, a linear or exponential function of a time-continuous predictor. This included human population size, the land occupation, including the landmasses and islands, global temperature, and the magnitude of temperature change. It was found that the human population density was the single predictor that was related to the mammalian extinction patterns with 96.0 percent accuracy. Scientists also discovered that the past extinctions discovered that past extinctions did not happen at a constant pace, but instead occurred in bursts as the human activities escalated.

