Hundreds Attend Funeral Of Samuel Paty's Alleged Attacker Who Beheaded Him Over Caricature

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the funeral of the Chechnya refugee who decapitated French instructor Samuel Paty in the North Caucasus republic of Chechnya. The 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov’s last rites were held after he was repatriated by the French authorities last week. The Russian had entered France with parents at a young age and had carried out Paty's gruesome beheading after the French teacher discussed caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad with his students. The funeral held was held in the village of Shalazhi in the Urus-Martan district of Chechnya and was attended by some 200 people who expressed solidarity with what France labelled an Islamic terrorist.

According to sources of Caucasus Knot news, the local security services had shut the village meanwhile the funeral ceremony for Anzorov was being held in the presence of his family. More than 60 law enforcement officers, heavily armed, guarded the area. There was traffic congestion due to a large number of gatherers making their way towards the district from the neighboring villages to attend the funeral, a local Telegram channel broadcasted. President Emmanuel Macron in a press address had condemned the violent act of religious fundamentalism that had sparked a massive uproar in France. Several Gulf nations criticized the French president for justifying the caricatures. French authorities charged four students in connection with the killing, who had allegedly identified the teacher Paty as the murderer for a few hundred euros.

200 people in Urus-Martanovsky district of Chechnya attended the funeral of Abdullakh Anzorov. The terrorist who beheaded French teacher Samuel Paty, he was buried with honors. pic.twitter.com/MZH1GxdaOy — Shin Kazama (@ShinKaz59366805) December 7, 2020

France honoured slain teacher

Meanwhile, France posthumously honoured the slain history teacher, beheaded in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine with the highest civilian award Légion d’honneur at the Sorbonne ceremony. While the Paris suburbs carried out the rallies in a display of solidarity and defiance in support of the freedom of expression, President Emmanuel Macron, along with 400 guests and Paty’s family had paid a visit to an official memorial which was organized for the last homage to the late victim. The 47-year old lecturer’s body was seen carried by a contingent of uniformed guards post a minute's silence, which was observed on the steps of the National Assembly by those that gathered in the ceremony, according to EuroNews TV visual coverage. President Macron had delivered a passionate speech in support of freedom of expression, saying, 'France will not give up cartoons’.

(Image Credit: AP)