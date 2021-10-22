Hundreds Of Afghan Teachers Gather In Herat, Call On Taliban To Pay Their Salaries

Hundreds of teachers gathered in the western province of Herat on Thursday, October 21, to demand that the Taliban pay their salaries, which they have not received in over four months, according to local media reports. The educators urged that the Islamic Emirate ease their payments, claiming that they have been facing serious financial difficulties. Tolo News reported, citing a teacher Latifa Alizai, "The teachers didn’t have an adequate salary to save money for themselves for such days. They were just paid enough to meet their normal daily expenses."

Some of the teachers expressed fear that hunger was affecting their families since they were unable to provide food and medical treatment for their children. "Many teachers don’t even have money to pay their power bills and their houses lack power," said Nasir Ahmad Hakimi, a schoolteacher, Tolo News reported. According to preliminary results, at least 18,000 teachers, including 10,000 women, have gone without pay for the previous four months.

The chairman of the teacher's union, Mohammad Sabir Mashal stated that or the previous four months, all teachers and civilian staff have been unpaid. They make a living by selling household items, but they don't have anything to sell today. According to Tolo News, the province education chief, Shuhabuddin Saqib, announced that teachers will be paid one month's wage in the following days. According to officials, many teachers have recently fled the nation due to a variety of concerns.

Afghanistan's condition is deteriorating by the day

Hundreds of doctors, including women from Samangan and Nuristan provinces, rallied at the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in Kabul last week to demand that the World Bank pay their unpaid salary for the previous 14 months. The protestors said that not only had their salaries not been paid, but that clinics in their provinces were suffering from a severe lack of medicine. Banks have been closed since the Taliban took control of the country, leaving millions of people without cash. Employers have failed to pay their employees, and those who do have money in their accounts are unable to withdraw it. The situation in Afghanistan is intensifying, as the Taliban assumed control of the country on August 15 after the government fell.

